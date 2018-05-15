Update: Monday morning fire destroys Columbus home, cause undetermined

Columbus firefighters responded Monday morning to a a structure fire at 2931 14th Avenue, finding a two-story, wood-framed house heavily involved in fire, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores. He said there were no injuries and the cause is undetermined.
Mike Haskey
Crime

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.

Education

Columbus State University College of Education and Health Professions administrators surprised Jordan Vocational High School senior Greg Henderson Monday by announcing he is CSU's inaugural winner of a scholarship worth $40,000.