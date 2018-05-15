Around Town: Stroke Seminar and Screening

Stroke Seminar and Screenings
St. Francis will host a Stroke Seminar and Screenings 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday in the Sara Ruth Carroll Auditorium of the Butler Pavilion, 2300 Manchester Expressway. The free community program will feature a series of lectures that will educate the public on how to prevent and treat stroke, how to take care of their heart, as well as conditions that can lead to stroke. In addition to the lectures prior to the event, registrants will have the opportunity to take free blood pressure screenings, along with stroke assessments, learn hands only CPR and more. The schedule is:
▪ 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Registration and free screenings
▪ 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Dr. Nojan Valadi-Stroke awareness: signs, symptoms, treatment and prevention
▪ 6:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Dr. Nishant de Quadros-Intercranial thrombectomies (clot retrieval)
▪ 7 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Dr. Ibrahim-Atrial fibrillation and stroke
▪ 7:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Dr. Chhokar-Atrial appendate and heart defects.
Registration for the event is required and can be done by calling 706-320-8060 or by registering online at mystfrancis.com/strokeseminar.
