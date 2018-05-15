Columbus police arrest 17-year-old on kidnapping charges

Columbus police have arrested a Columbus teenager and charged him with kidnapping and false imprisonment.
Markel Ervin was taken into custody by the Special Victim’s Unit, according to a news release from police. Police are releasing few details in advance of Thursday morning’s Recorder’s Court hearing, Lt. Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick said.
“This was not random,” Dent-Fitzpatrick said. “The victim knew him and she was taken against her will and held against her will.”
Ervin also faces reckless conduct and possession of a pistol by an underage person charges.
