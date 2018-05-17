Columbus High issues warning about pranks as MCSD security investigates ‘incident’

The Muscogee County School District security department is investigating “an incident” that prompted the Columbus High School administration to ask parents to warn students about the consequences of pranks.
Columbus High parents received the following message from the school’s administration Wednesday via email and phone:
“Thank you for your support throughout the school year. As we prepare for graduation ceremonies, we want to remind you to please talk with your child about the dangers and potential consequences of potential pranks and misconduct. The behavior code and discipline policies of the MCSD will continue to be enforced for students involved in misconduct, pranks or practical jokes, which can result in suspension, expulsion, tribunal hearings alternative school settings, arrest, criminal charges and could result in your child not participating in graduation exercises. We did have an incident last night and it is under video investigation by school security. The perpetrators, when identified, will be punished.
“Thanks for your support as we celebrate success and achievement. We look forward to a safe and productive end to the school year.”
Replying to the Ledger-Enquirer’s questions seeking further details, MCSD communications director Mercedes Parham said in an email Thursday morning that the school administration’s message to parents “includes all of the details that we have at this time.”
Kimberly Myhand, open records officer for the Columbus Police Department, told the Ledger-Enquirer that no records were located regarding this incident.
Mark Rice: 706-576-6272, @markricele
