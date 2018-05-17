Stacey Jackson accuses Michael Eddings of getting his client charged with murder

Defense attorney Stacey Jackson, center, cross-examines attorney Michael Eddings in Superior Court Thursday about Eddings’ interview with Jackson’s client Adrian Patterson in July 2017 regarding the November 2014 shooting death of Robert Earl Bolden in Oakland Park. Patterson was not initially charged in Bolden’s death, but was arrested in September 2017 and charged with murder, aggravated assault and armed robbery after a taped copy of the interview was given to the district attorney’s office. ROBIN TRIMARCHI