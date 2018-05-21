Around Town: Summer fun pass, scholarships available

Columbus Summer Fun Pass
This summer the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, along with METRA and the Columbus Ice Rink, are offering a Summer Fun Pass. The pass is available to all school-aged children and offers them the opportunity to swim and skate, as well as be able to travel to the various locations free of charge. (You must be a Muscogee County resident and have a valid ID.) The Pass can be used May 30-August 5 as follows:
▪ Free admission to Double Churches and Rigdon pools for children 18 and under. Children under 15 must be accompanied by a paying adult.
▪ Outdoor pool prices at the Columbus Aquatic Center for children 18 and under. Children 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult if the adult is swimming the adult must pay admission.
▪ Free ice skating (during skate season May 30-June 25) for children 18 and under. Must be accompanied by an adult and if the adult is skating the adult must pay admission.
▪ The Aquatic Center will offer Eibit obstacle course once a week.
During this time, the Aquatic Center will extend their Saturday hours to 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The Summer Fun Passes are available for pickup at any Parks and Rec Center, METRA, Columbus Ice Rink, Columbus Aquatic Center and the Columbus Parks and Rec main office. For more information, call 706-225-4658.
Gamma Psi Boule of the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity Helping Students
There is a local fraternal organization that has been supporting Columbus area students for many years, but it may well have flown under your radar. The Gamma Psi Boule of the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity has been operating in Columbus since 1980. America's first African-American Greek-letter Fraternity, Sigma Pi Phi was started in Philadelphia in 1904 when a group of Black professional men got together and agreed to create a fraternity focused on uplifting young people, supporting education, and addressing needs in the African-American community. Considering the racial tensions and violence in the U.S. at the time of its founding, Sigma Pi Phi was a somewhat secret organization during its early years. But now, more than one hundred years since its founding, this fraternity has over 5,000 members in 134 member Boules in the U.S. and internationally. In the case of Columbus, the Gamma Psi Boule was planted here in the late 1980s by Dr. M. Delmar Edwards, a well-respected African-American physician and Columbus' first black surgeon. Dr. Edwards received help from national Sigma Pi Phi members to charter the local chapter with 26 members. The Gamma Psi Boule quickly became one of the most active boules in the entire Sigma Pi Phi fraternity. As the fraternal mission requires, this local fraternity gives annual scholarship support to area students; the Gamma Psi Foundation has awarded more than $300,000 in merit scholarships to deserving Columbus scholars. This month, the Gamma Psi Boule awarded four students from the Columbus metro area scholarships for college totaling $16,000. Each student will get $1,000 each year of undergraduate study. For students who are finishing their junior year of high school now, please be aware of this scholarship for next year. To be eligible, students must be in the top 10 percent of their class with an SAT score of 1100 or more. Scholarships awarded may be up to $4,000 per student. Students should apply through their high school counselor. Email nntemesgen@gmail.com for more details.
