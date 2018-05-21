Judge sentences suspects in fatal home invasion hatched by teens attorney called ‘3 Stooges of crime’

A judge has sentenced three of the five suspects charged in the April 30, 2017, fatal shooting of Jakorbin King, a case involving three Phenix City youths a defense attorney called the “Three Stooges of crime” for their ineptitude.
Marquavious Howard, whom a jury convicted Wednesday of murder and aggravated assault in the fatal home invasion the three Alabama teens helped orchestrate, was sentenced to life with parole, which typically means a convict must serve at least 30 years before he’s eligible for release. Howard is 22.
Howard was the only suspect to go to trial. His codefendants, who agreed to plead guilty and testify against him, said he was the gunman who shot the 21-year-old King inside King’s apartment at 1010 33rd St. in Columbus.
One of those codefendants, Samuel Jones, now 18, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Judge Gil McBride sentenced him Friday to 15 years in prison with five to serve and the rest on probation.
Samuel Jones’ sister Jylonda Jones, 24, who was Howard’s girlfriend at the time and testified she drove the suspects to King’s apartment on their last trip there, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor offenses of loitering, criminal trespass, obstructing police and reckless conduct. She was sentenced to serve two years in jail and two years on probation.
A fourth suspect, Tyler Teal, 18, is to be sentenced June 7. He has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
A fifth suspect was 16 at the time, but initially charged as an adult, a status he held throughout the trial, during which he testified. Though he now is 17, and an adult under Georgia law, prosecutors are taking his case back to juvenile court, to be resolved there.
That teen, along with Teal and Samuel Jones, made up the trio that Howard’s defense attorney Mike Garner called the “Three Stooges of crime” for their failed attempt to rob King of marijuana, which led to a failed attempt to recover a gun that one of them lost during the robbery attempt.
What happened?
Here’s what happened, according to court testimony:
The boy who was 16 went to King’s apartment to buy marijuana on April 29, 2017, and then he and his friends drove around to smoke it.
Later they devised a plan to go back and rob King, who kept his marijuana in a glass jar.
Samuel Jones took his father’s pistol, and Teal had a BB gun. The 16-year-old got into King’s apartment under the pretense of buying more marijuana, then grabbed the jar and ran.
Things did not go as the trio had planned: King had some friends over to celebrate a birthday, and he and his guests all rushed the teens, pushing them out the door and down the stairs beyond. The suspects dropped the marijuana, and Samuel Jones lost his shoes, a $400 pair of glasses, and his father’s pistol.
He afterward called his sister in Birmingham, and she agreed to drive over with Howard to help recover their father’s gun.
Jylonda Jones and Howard arrived here in her white Toyota Camry about 6 a.m., then picked up the three teens and headed for King’s home, said Assistant District Attorney Chris Williams.
They broke through the apartment door and went in looking for the gun, but couldn’t find it, so they left. But then Howard noted the door to King’s bedroom had been locked, so they had not searched that room, the prosecutor said.
The only people in the apartment when the five suspects returned were King and a girlfriend, who were in the bedroom. Hearing the intruders in the other room, King prepared to defend himself. An avid skateboarder, he picked up a broken skateboard to use as a weapon.
He snatched the door open and charged at the intruders, crashing into Howard and bloodying Howard’s lip, Williams said.
Howard pulled a .40-caliber pistol and opened fire, hitting King three times in his torso and once in his head, the prosecutor said. Police called to reports of someone shot found King dead in his home about 7 a.m.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508
