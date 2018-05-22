Around Town: Run across Georgia seeking volunteers

Summer Splash Celebration
The Liberty Bell Pool at FDR State Park will celebrate with a Cool Pool Summer Splash Celebration 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. There will be music, food, games and activities for the entire family. A local DJ will be poolside. Admission/$5; senior citizen/$3; children under 3/$2; military with ID/$4. 3676 Ga. Hwy. 354, Pine Mountain, Ga. 706-663-4824
Summer Food Service Program
The Boys and Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Children who are part of households that receive food stamps or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Meals will be provided Monday through Friday starting May 29 and ending July 27. The club locations are:
▪ The Club Teen Center Unit, 200 Clover Ave.
▪ East Columbus Unit, 1429 Morris Ave.
▪ J. Barnett Woodruff South Columbus Unit, 3200 Cusseta Rd.
▪ North Columbus Unit, 1309 29th St.
Meals are 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at all locations. For more information, call 706-596-9330.
Run Across Georgia Finish Line Volunteers
MercyMed, along with the House of Heroes, is the co-beneficiary of the final Run Across Georgia. Teams will be finishing this 260 mile run Sunday. Volunteers are needed to help grill burgers, set up tables and general race needs. Various shifts available. Contact Billy Holbrook at 706-326-6125 to volunteer or for more information.
Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero
The National Infantry Museum Foundation, a proud partner of Fun Academy Motion Pictures, is now offering the Columbus-based studio’s new animated family film “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero” to groups for private screenings. The movie, based on the true story of a loveable mutt whose actions during WWI made him a war hero, has received widespread acclaim for both storytelling and production. It deftly balances educational and entertainment value, making it a perfect film for school groups, scouts, church groups, seniors, veterans’ organizations, pet rescue groups-just about any audience. Moviegoers’ enjoyment will be enhanced by the state-of-the-art features of the National Infantry Museum’s Giant Screen Theater. School group pricing is $6 per ticket. Teachers should contact the Foundation’s Education office for booking details-706-685-5814. All other groups pay $9 and those reservations can be made through the Foundation’s Events Department-706-685-5809. A minimum of 50 tickets must be sold for a daytime screening. A 60-ticket minimum will be required for after-hours screenings.
