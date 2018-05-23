Muscogee County voters made their voices heard Tuesday as they cast their ballots in over 10 local elections.
Here’s a round-up of the Columbus election results

May 23, 2018 12:33 AM

Here’s a round-up of all the winners from last night’s local races. Winner’s names are in bold.

Click on each position title to learn more about the race:

NONPARTISAN LOCAL RACES:

COLUMBUS MAYOR

Danny Arencibia

Zeph Baker

Beth Harris

Skip Henderson

Charles Edwin Roberts

Winfred Shipman

COUNCIL AT-LARGE, POST 9

Regina Liparto

Judy W. Thomas

SPECIAL ELECTION:

COUNCIL AT-LARGE, POST 10

Amy Askew Bryan

John House

Tollie Strode Jr.

COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Jerry “Pops” Barnes

Gregory Blue

COUNCIL DISTRICT 3

Bruce Huff

Juanita Upshaw

COUNCIL DISTRICT 5

Charmaine Crabb

COUNCIL DISTRICT 7

Sia Etemadi

Jeremy Scott Hobbs

Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2

Mike Edmondson (runoff)

Sheryl Hobbs McCraine (runoff)

Bart Steed (runoff)

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 4

Naomi Buckner

Toyia Tucker

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

Mark Cantrell

Eddie V. Obleton

Bob Roth (withdrawn)

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 8

Frank Myers

Philip T. Schley

SCHOOL BOARD, AT-LARGE POST 9

Kia L. Chambers

Tony McCool

