Here’s a round-up of the Columbus election results

Here’s a round-up of all the winners from last night’s local races. Winner’s names are in bold.
Click on each position title to learn more about the race:
NONPARTISAN LOCAL RACES:
Danny Arencibia
Zeph Baker
Beth Harris
Skip Henderson
Charles Edwin Roberts
Winfred Shipman
Regina Liparto
Judy W. Thomas
SPECIAL ELECTION:
Amy Askew Bryan
John House
Tollie Strode Jr.
Jerry “Pops” Barnes
Gregory Blue
Bruce Huff
Juanita Upshaw
COUNCIL DISTRICT 5
Charmaine Crabb
Sia Etemadi
Jeremy Scott Hobbs
Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson
Mike Edmondson (runoff)
Sheryl Hobbs McCraine (runoff)
Bart Steed (runoff)
Naomi Buckner
Toyia Tucker
Mark Cantrell
Eddie V. Obleton
Bob Roth (withdrawn)
Frank Myers
Philip T. Schley
Kia L. Chambers
Tony McCool
Comments