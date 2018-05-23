Heavy rains shut down Standing Boy Creek bridge

Heavy overnight rains have caused the Georgia Department of Transportation to shut down Highway 27 in Cataula.
Reports indicate the bridge over Standing Boy Creek, just North of GEO Mart on Highway 27 in Cataula, is submerged under water. Water from Standing Boy Creek is running swiftly from east to west over the bridge, completely submerging it. Some land west of the bridge is also apparently flooding.
