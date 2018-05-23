Despite criticism, incumbents dominate city elections with wide margins, no runoffs

All of the incumbents won – without a single runoff.
That might be the most striking aspect of Tuesday’s local elections in Columbus: Despite all the anger, criticism and cynicism directed at the city government on social media, and despite a mayor’s race with six candidates and a council race with three, no July 24 runoff involving an incumbent will ensue.
Berry “Skip” Henderson technically was not the incumbent in the mayor’s race, but he might as well have been, after 20 years as an at-large city councilor on whom critics pinned much of the blame for the faults they found in the Columbus Consolidated Government.
And still with five competitors he surged far ahead, with 13,481 votes or 56.3 percent, outdistancing rival Zeph Baker by 5,825, crushing the Baker camp’s hope that he would at least force a runoff.
Baker got 7,656, or 32 percent, and all the others trailed: Danny Arencibia had 1,140, or 5 percent; Beth Harris had 1,006, or 4.2 percent; Charles Roberts had 335, or 1.4 percent; and Winfred Shipman Jr. had 278, or 1.1 percent
The tallies remain unofficial tallies. The local elections board will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to certify the final results.
In the council District 7 race, incumbent Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson had two challengers, Sia Etemadi and Jeremy Scott Hobbs. She whipped them both in one night, taking more than double the votes Etemadi got as her closest competitor.
The final tally had Woodson with 830 votes to Etemadi’s 400, or 56 to 27 percent. Hobbs got 258, or 17 percent.
First elected to council in 1994, Woodson will be serving her seventh term.
Incumbents also won handily in three races with only one challenger:
- In the at-large council Post 9 race, Judy Thomas – a fixture in city government since she served as then-Mayor Jim Wetherington’s advisor from 2007 to 2010 – defeated Regina Liparto 16,165 to 5,522, or 74.4 to 25.4 percent. This will be Thomas’ third term.
- In the council District 1 election, incumbent Jerry “Pops” Barnes beat challenger Greg Blue 2,230 to 942, or 70 to 30 percent. This will be Barnes’ fourth term.
- In the race for council District 3, incumbent Bruce Huff had a similar margin, taking 1,832 to Juanita Upshaw’s 724, or 71.5 to 28.3 percent. This will be Huff’s third term.
At the end of the night, when the final numbers were compiled around 1 a.m., the only city race to go to a runoff was the one with no candidate who’d already served in the government: the special election for at-large council Post 10, in which three candidates divided up the vote.
Chamber of Commerce executive Amy Bryan led with 9,005, or 41 percent, to retired Army officer John House’s 7,409, or 34 percent. Trailing in third place was another retired military man, Tollie Strode Jr., who despite an endorsement from former Mayor Wetherington didn’t make the runoff, drawing 5,524 or 25 percent.
Now Bryan and House must fight it out to see who takes the runoff.
Hard to believe
From some of the Facebook and other social media chatter during the campaign, online readers might have thought a revolution was at hand, and longtime incumbents would be unceremoniously tossed out like trash.
Yet the results seemed to give them a mandate to carry on.
“I think it shows that many in our community trust our judgment,” said Thomas.
“All of the races that were decided were fairly definitive,” she said. “We’re talking 60 to 70 percent for the incumbent.”
It showed voters believe their leaders are keeping track of events and making decisions based on “what’s best for the community,” she added.
Of social media criticism, she said: “Most of those online chat rooms are the same people talking over and over again.” What might appear to be 20 people commenting may turn out to be 50 comments by the same four people, she said.
Said Henderson: “Sometimes we confuse ‘loud’ with ‘many.’”
The difference in tone from what he saw running for re-election two years ago and what he sees now is “startling,” he said. “I think there’s a lot more just hate on some of these things. ... It’s just unfortunate and disappointing that it can deteriorate so quickly.”
Like Thomas, he noted: “Most of these things are made by the same people.”
His campaign tried to stay above that fray, he said: “We kept our head down. We just focused on getting our message out.” One aim was to keep that message positive: “If you focus on negatives, then you’re going to have people around you focus on negatives.”
Barnes said what he experienced meeting people out in public was nothing like what he saw online: “It was entirely contrary to what I see on social media and stuff. ... It is a revelation.”
District 1 encompasses both rich and poor neighborhoods, places where residents live comfortably and where they struggle to make ends meet, and their concerns are much the same, Barnes said.
Take crime, for example: No one denies it’s an issue here, but the constituents he talked to weren’t worried about crime in general. They were concerned about violence, about the city’s uptick in homicides.
The police have said most of their other crime statistics have decreased, he noted.
He recalled speaking to someone in Sears Woods who wanted to know why the police chief had to “beg” council for the pay and equipment his officers needed, and then hearing the exact same concern from a resident on Terminal Court. Each lived in a very different neighborhood, but both felt the same way.
“The people are really cognizant of the issues,” he said. “There are some people on social media that are just hyperbolic. ... The majority of the people in Columbus are not predisposed to the hyperbole you see on social media.”
Huff said what people say online does not always indicate how they’ll vote.
“It tells me personally that people like social media so they can have open dialogue and discussion, and it doesn’t necessarily reflect how people will vote.”
A lot of misconceptions can be cleared up with community outreach: He had a constituent with a range of issues she and her neighbors wanted the city to address, so he arranged a meeting with city department heads and told the woman to invite whomever wanted to be there.
They had questions about crime, code enforcement, animal control and how a planned I-185 interchange at Cusseta Road would affect their property. The meeting gave them a better understanding of what to expect.
“It helped me tremendously coming down the stretch,” he said.
Online sometimes two people will get into a “personal back-and-forth” that dominates a discussion and devolves into mudslinging. He learned from his college days not to get obsessed with the negative, Huff said.
He was playing baseball at Florida State when the team went on the road to Miami, and saw upon their arrival that they were being excoriated in the local press.
The players began to fret. “You’re not at home,” the coach reminded them: It was Miami, not Tallahassee. They were not going to be showered with praise on an opponent’s home turf.
Huff said the coach told them: “If you think it’s bad when you get to town, go out and make an error tonight, and see what they say about you in the morning.”
He has not forgotten that, he said:
“I still believe there are a lot of good people in the world. It’s just hard to find them sometimes.”
Unofficial results of the election for mayor, council
MAYOR
Skip Henderson: 13,481 votes; 56.3 percent.
Zeph Baker: 7,656; 32 percent.
Danny Arencibia: 1,140; 5 percent.
Beth Harris: 1,006; 4.2 percent.
Charles Roberts: 335; 1.4 percent.
Winfred Shipman Jr.: 278; 1.1 percent.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Jerry “Pops” Barnes: 2,230; 70 percent.
Greg Blue: 942; 30 percent.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Bruce Huff: 1,832; 72 percent.
Juanita Upshaw: 724; 28 percent.
COUNCIL DISTRICT 7
Evelyn “Mimi” Woodson: 830 votes; 56 percent.
Sia Etemadi: 400; 27 percent.
Jeremy Scott Hobbs: 258; 17 percent.
COUNCIL AT-LARGE, POST 9
Judy Thomas: 16,165; 74.4 percent.
Regina Liparto: 5,522; 25.4 percent.
COUNCIL AT LARGE, POST 10
Amy Askew Bryan: 9,005; 41 percent.
John House: 7,409; 34 percent.
Tollie Strode Jr.: 5,524; 25 percent.
Bryan and House go to a July 24 runoff.
