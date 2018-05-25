You'll want to wear your seat belt so you don't end up like the "dummy" in this video

Roger Hayes, the law enforcement services director with the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety, uses a rollover simulator to demonstrate how wearing a seat belt can keep you in the vehicle and perhaps save your life during a rollover crash.
Mike Haskey
Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.