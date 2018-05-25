You'll want to wear your seat belt so you don't end up like the "dummy" in this video
Roger Hayes, the law enforcement services director with the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety, uses a rollover simulator to demonstrate how wearing a seat belt can keep you in the vehicle and perhaps save your life during a rollover crash.
The Georgia State Patrol and other enforcement agencies visited Columbus Thursday for their "Make Your Summer Click" campaign. Officials want you to remember to always wear seat belts and life jackets on the road or on the water, and obey the laws.
Stacey Jackson, attorney for accused kidnapper Markel Ervin, said his client did not lead his former girlfriend against her will last month. Jackson said evidence and testimony shows that the victim ran away from home.
The GRT Summer Theatre Festival kicks off with "The Fox on the Fairway", written by Ken Ludwig. It opens May 24 at Columbus State University's Riverside Theatre complex and is part of CSU's "Bring Your Own Dinner" Dinner Theatre. Meet the cast here.
With the help of Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and chaplain Neil Richardson, artist Bo Bartlett is teaching inmates in the Muscogee County Jail to use art to express their emotions, and tell their stories, in the art in jails program.
Landowner Stephen Johnson has invited the public to view the annual blooming of the Shoals Spider Lily at Flat Shoals Nature Preserve in Harris County, GA on May 18-20 and May 25-28 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It's at 4725 GA HWY 103, West, Point, GA.
Ride on Bikes has been named a Bicycle Friendly Business at a platinum level, making it the first and only with this designation in Georgia and the 43rd in the nation. Ride on Bikes was presented the award prior to the Ride with the Mayor Tuesday.
Family Theatre will be wrapping up their 20th anniversary season this weekend with performances of "Driving Miss Daisy." The show features Cheryl Palmour as Miss Daisy, Jim Walls as Boolie, and Terrance E. Smith as Hoke. Shows are May 18,19, and 20.
Columbus firefighters responded Monday morning to a a structure fire at 2931 14th Avenue, finding a two-story, wood-framed house heavily involved in fire, said Fire Marshal Ricky Shores. He said there were no injuries and the cause is undetermined.
More than 40 law enforcement officers from different agencies helped raise money for Georgia Special Olympics by running from the Public Safety Center to the Lake Oliver Marina entrance during the 35th Annual Georgia Special Olympics Torch Run.
Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.
Former Muscogee County Sheriff Ralph B. Johnson died early Saturday morning of cancer. Johnson served the department for 26 years, including nine as sheriff. Current Sheriff Donna Tompkins reflected Monday morning on Johnson's legacy.
As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Kinetic Credit Union presented Thursday artwork featuring historical photographs of local schools to the Muscogee County School District's Committee. It features pictures from the late-1800s to the mid-1960s.
The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded more than $81,000 worth of life-saving equipment to three area departments Thursday. Phenix City Fire Rescue, the Tazewell VFD, and Talbot County EMA/Fire/E911 received the grants. Here's the 411.
After making a prepared statement to the media, Mayoral candidate Zeph Baker left a press conference after being asked a question by Beth Harris, who has questioned Baker's residency. Baker was questioned by a local reporter. Here's the exchange.
Jessica Nix, Columbus High School student, was honored as the Page One 2018 Journalism winner Tuesday night. After working as a student correspondent during the 2017 Presidential Inauguration, she was inspired to resurrect her school newspaper.