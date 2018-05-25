Got 60 seconds? Take a ride on the Seat Belt Convincer

Lt. Bryan Hunter of the Byron Police Department in Byron, Georgia says his department uses the seat belt convincer to show people about the impact even a low-speed crash can have and convince them why it's critical to always wear a seat belt.
Columbus police need your help identifying this vehicle

Crime

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.