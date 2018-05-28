Prediction as Alberto makes way through Alabama, ‘Columbus is on wet side of the storm’

Columbus is bracing for more rain, winds gusting as high as 35 miles per hour and possible flash floods as Subtropical Storm Alberto makes landfall Monday afternoon along the Florida panhandle.
The storm’s path is forecast to move through central Alabama late Monday and Tuesday, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Ryan Wills with the Peachtree City, Ga., office.
“Columbus is on the wet side of this storm,” Wills said Monday afternoon.
His forecast calls for 2-4 inches of rain as the storm passes to the west of the Chattahoochee Valley. “We are looking for wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph. It is going to be windy and gusty.”
That is not good news said WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald.
“Anything on the east side is the worst side,” Jeswald said. “While they could get 6 to 8 inches of rain in central Alabama, we are going to get out share. My guess is about 3 inches.”
That rain comes on the heels of a extraordinarily wet May, in which there has been 8.16 inches of rain recorded at the Columbus airport. That is twice as much rain as a normal May and the bulk of it has fallen in the last two weeks.
“Flash flooding is a concern here,” Jeswald said. “As saturated as the ground is right now, there is also concern about trees falling.”
The fact that Alberto is a subtropical storm, and not a tropical storm is a difference without much distinction, Jeswald said. It will still have 60 mile per hour winds when it hits land in Florida.
“To me, it is the same thing as a tropical storm,” Jeswald said. “It may not be as defined but there is very little difference. It can still do a lot of damage.”
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
