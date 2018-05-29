Dramatic movie being shot in the Columbus area needs plenty of extras

A production company that plans to shoot a movie in the Columbus area in June is now seeking extras for a variety of scenes.
“My Brother’s Keeper,” a faith-based movie by Ty Manns Productions, will be filmed locally from June 4 through June 22, said Jennifer Jones, a Columbus State University student and production assistant intern assisting with the effort.
“It’s for anybody in the local area who’s interested in being in the film as an extra,” she said of the production, which will use locations in the downtown area, as well as at some local churches.
“They’re also using a lot of the local students at CSU to help with this, which is great, and a way to give back to the community that they’re filming in,” said Jones, a professional writing major at CSU.
“My Brother’s Keeper,” targeted for release in 2019, stars T.C. Stallings, Gregory Alan Williams, Joey Lawrence, Robert Ri’chard, Blue Kimble, Shannen Fields and Derrick Gilliam.
In a nutshell, the movie centers on a U.S. Army Ranger grappling with the loss of a platoon and best friend during the war on terror. Returning home on leave, the character played by Stallings also has to mentally process the deaths of his parents months earlier in a car accident. The mountain of emotions add up to post-traumatic stress disorder and the stunned soldier looking to rediscover his faith in God.
Manns himself is a retired Army infantry officer who entered the corporate arena after leaving the service in 2003. About a decade ago, he turned to the world of faith-based films, having worked on movies that include “The Turning Point,” “The Wish, a Story of Hope, Faith and Generosity,” and “A Question of Faith.”
Extras needed for the production of “My Brother’s Keeper” will need to be able to devote between six and 10 hours of time during a day of filming, the production company said. Roles include military personnel, restaurant customers, churchgoers and nurses.
All ages are needed, the company said, with those interested in the opportunity needing to submit a form online. An email reply will let extras know for which position they have been selected, along with other wardrobe information to include locations and times.
“Be on screen with the stars! See how a feature film is made,” says a post on the Ty Manns Production Facebook page.
Here’s a list of the extras and various roles needed for the movie:
▪ Event patrons
▪ Funeral patron
▪ Bugler player
▪ Honor guard
▪ Veterans at a center
▪ Church people to include choir singer, couples, baptism girl, baptism teenage boy, baptism candidate, congregation members
▪ Street pedestrians
▪ People at an airport
▪ People at a police station
▪ Gang members
▪ Club patrons and a bartender
▪ Pool hall patrons
▪ Barber shop patrons
▪ Military personnel
▪ Injured military personnel
▪ Military doctor
▪ Military nurse
▪ Homeless veterans
▪ People a a supermarket
▪ People at a coffee shop
▪ Patrons at Pop’s Shop
