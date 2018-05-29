First "529 Day Baby" at hospital banks funds to pay for college before he's even a day old

Before he was twelve hours old, newborn Thomas "Banks" Cashbaugh had saved more than $1,500 dollars for his college education. He did so thanks to a gift from the Path2College529 Plan, and being the first "529 Day Baby" at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Lt. Bryan Hunter of the Byron Police Department in Byron, Georgia says his department uses the seat belt convincer to show people about the impact even a low-speed crash can have and convince them why it's critical to always wear a seat belt.

Police need your help identifying this vehicle. They say it was seen driving down Alta Vista Drive around the time shots were fired, killing William Meadows in April. Contact Cpl. Stuart Carter at (706) 225-4319 or stuartcarter@columbusga.org.