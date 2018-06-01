Weekly Planner

Monday
Let’s Dance
Dance lessons including the swing, foxtrot, waltz, cha-cha and more are taught. 6 p.m. line dancing. 7 p.m. ballroom dancing. Hilton Terrace Baptist Church, 2236 Warm Springs Rd. $5 per person. www.letsdanceyall.com
Flag Collection
The National Civil War Naval Museum’s flag collection, the largest collection of Civil War naval-related flags in the country, is on display. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Port Columbus, 1002 Victory Dr. Various admission prices. www.portcolumbus.org
Tuesday
CrossFit Fundamentals
Break down lifts, gymnastic skills and monostructural movements. 5:30-7 p.m. Members/free; Non-members/$15. CrossFit CSG, 1234 Broadway. 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Wednesday
The Big Run
Hosted by Big Dog Fleet Feet. Last year, 12,000 runners across the country participated in the first-ever Fleet Feet national wide 5K The Big Run on Global Running Day. Join other Fleet Feet locations nationwide for a certified, timed 5K race. Results will funnel up into a national leader board to determine and reward the overall fastest runners and age groupers in the country with cash prizes. Runners of all abilities and levels welcome. $25. Registration ends June 4. 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Big Dog Fleet Feet, 1200 Broadway.
Thursday-Saturday
Georgia Repertory Theatre: The Fox on the Fairway
The Department of Theatre at CSU kicks off its summer series with “The Fox on the Fairway”, a tribute from Ken Ludwig to the great English farces of the 1930s and ‘40s, The Fox on the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp which begins as Quail Valley Country Club prepares to take on arch rival Crouching Squirrel in the annual Inter-Club golf tournament. With a sizable wager at stake, the contest plays out amidst three love affairs, a disappearing diamond, objectionable sweaters and an exploding vase. This is a bring your own dinner Dinner Theatre. Tickets are $5-$17. 7:30 p.m. Reserve a table or booth by calling the box office at 706-507-8444. Riverside Theatre, 10th St. and Bay Ave. columbusstate.edu/theatre
Thursday
Animal Ark Volunteer
Volunteer orientation will be held by Animal Ark Rescue, 5-6 p.m. at 7133 Sacerdote Lane. Volunteers must be 18-years-old to volunteer in the shelter and 16-years-old to volunteer at off site adoption events on Saturdays. Some volunteer duties include walking dogs, bathing dogs and socializing the pets RSVP to animalarkrescue@ymail.com or call 706-569-6040.
Friday
2018 Camp Hope
Hosted by Columbus Hospice of Georgia and Alabama. A free camp for children and teens (ages 6-16) who are coping with the death of a loved one. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Columbus Hospice, 7020 Moon Rd. 706-569-7992
Saturday
Music and Dancing on the Mountain
Celebrate National Get Outdoors Day with music in the open, stone amphitheater at FDR State Park. Dance and sing-a-long to easy rock music of the 70s and 80s with Randy and Darlene. Bring a chair. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. 706-663-4858
Comments