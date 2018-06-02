Columbus shopkeeper sues over damage from fatal police chase ending in crash

Columbus police were in hot pursuit of a murder suspect May 18, 2017, when the high-speed chase took a fatal turn on Cusseta Road near 25th Avenue.
A patrol car headed west abruptly cut across two lanes, pivoted and slammed backward into the façade of 2606 Cusseta Road, punching through the wall and jarring a set of shelves on the other side, which toppled and scattered the gear stored there.
The police cruiser came to rest against the building and a utility pole at the sidewalk out front.
Authorities at the time said the car officers were pursuing, a Ford Fusion occupied by murder suspect Deonte Giles and another man police did not identify, had been headed east before it hit the patrol car, causing the officer to lose control.
The Fusion also wrecked out on the road’s south side, where Giles got out and pointed a gun at police. So another officer ran him over, killing him. The suspect with him was captured after a short foot chase.
Police said Giles, 22, was wanted in the April 1, 2017, fatal shooting of Dudley Jones Jr., on Ticknor Drive. The suspect’s death closed that criminal case.
But the closed criminal case now has opened a civil one, because the owner of 2606 Cusseta Road wants the city to compensate him for the damage the crashing police car did to his business.
The building’s owner is Carey McCraney, 74, a Vietnam veteran who specializes in working on small engines. His attorney, William Buchanan, said the shelves in McCraney’s shop were loaded with the sort of machines he regularly repairs, and the police car wrecked all that equipment when it crashed into the wall.
“It looks like a storm came through the building,” Buchanan said last week in a phone call from Florida, where he’s visiting family. He did not want McCraney to speak to a reporter without the attorney present.
Buchanan stressed that he and McCraney have nothing against the police. They “understand and appreciate” the work officers do, and acknowledge police sometimes must take extreme measures when dealing with dangerous suspects.
But they still have to exercise care in not endangering the public, Buchanan said, and he believes the evidence will show the officer was negligent in this case.
“There will be testimony that he was going entirely too fast,” he said of the officer, who is not identified in the lawsuit.
The attorney compared the chase to dramatic car crashes shown in action films: “The whole thing is like something out of a Bruce Willis movie.”
In the lawsuit filed April 30, Buchanan claims the damage to the building is estimated at only $5,087.50, but the equipment McCraney lost is worth far more: $291,154.32, bringing the total claim to $296,241.82.
“Plaintiff is a part-time independent contractor, who does small jobs on an as-needed basis for several local Columbus businesses, repairing their electrical systems, small engines, and machines,” the suit says. “Plaintiff keeps a large inventory of small electronic motors, engines, and supply parts (that he uses for his repair service) in his building….”
Buchanan said McCraney did not want to file a suit, but no one with the city would listen to him when he asked about compensation.
“The way they dealt with it was to completely ignore this guy,” the attorney said. “They refused to talk to him, basically told him to get lost.”
The Albany firm of Ross, Burriss & Handelman is representing the city. Attorneys Jennifer Cummings and Todd Handelman filed a response May 16, but neither could be reached for comment Friday.
The response says the officer was not negligent and not responsible for damage resulting from the actions of the “third party” who was in the car police were pursuing.
Any injuries or damages resulting from the wreck “were caused by the supervening acts or failure to act of a third party,” the response says. “The defendant is not liable to the plaintiff in any amount because any alleged injuries and damages suffered by the plaintiff occurred when defendant was confronted with a sudden emergency which reduced the degree of care required by law.”
The police did not cause the damage, as it resulted from “unrelated, pre-existing or subsequent conditions unrelated to the defendant’s alleged negligent conduct,” it adds.
The next step in the suit is for attorneys on each side to begin gathering evidence in anticipation of a hearing before a judge, Buchanan said.
The chase
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Deonte Giles dead from blunt-force trauma at 11:55 a.m. that Thursday, through the body long lay on the roadside as investigators documented the scene.
That afternoon, Police Chief Ricky Boren told reporters the chase had started at Farley Homes, a public housing complex on Nina Street, where a woman told officers Giles had pointed a gun at her.
Officers rushed there to block the road, but Giles had left. Police still were there when he returned, however, and he sped away upon seeing them.
The chase was on. At one point the Ford Fusion hit a woman who was walking with her children on Shepherd Street. She was treated at a hospital and released.
Then came the collision on Cusseta Road, where the eastbound Ford was headed toward two westbound police cars.
“The suspect vehicle turned into the side of the first patrol vehicle, causing him to lose control and strike a telephone pole,” Boren said. “The suspect vehicle then came a very short distance past that. He lost control and hit a wire fence.”
Giles got out and pointed a gun at the officer in the second marked car, Boren said.
“A second blue and white who was responding saw that individual with that gun and ran over the individual that had the weapon to eliminate the threat,” Boren said.
The victim Giles was suspected of shooting was found lying unresponsive in a driveway in the 2200 block of Ticknor Drive around 7:15 a.m. that April 1. A neighbor said he and his wife were awakened by gunshots around 2 a.m., but went back to sleep without reporting it.
Dudley Jones Jr., 44, was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m. He left behind two children who at the time were ages 15 and 17.
“It hurts,” said the victim’s father, Dudley Jones Sr. “My son wasn’t the best in the world, but he was my son and I loved him.”
As he spoke to a reporter a few days later, the father said he did not expect justice.
“No matter what you do, he ain’t coming back,” he said of his son. “There ain’t no justice. I don’t see no justice.”
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
