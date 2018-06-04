Here’s how kids can swim for free this summer in Columbus

With two of the city’s four outdoor public pools closed for repairs, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is offering a Summer Fun Pass for children to swim for free.
The pass will be granted to only those ages 18 and younger with parents or guardians who are residents of Columbus and have valid identification. Passes are available at the city’s recreation centers, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department’s administrative office, the Metra Transfer Station, the Columbus Ice Rink and the Columbus Aquatic Center.
Leaks at the Psalmond Road and Shirley Winston pools mean those facilities won’t be available during the swimming season that runs through Aug. 5. But the Summer Fun Pass will give children free admission to the city’s two other outdoor public pools: Double Churches Park (2300 Double Churches Road, 706-494-7775) and Rigdon Park (1600 Howe Ave., 706-687-5813). The pass also will allow them to swim at the city’s natatorium, the Columbus Aquatic Center (1063 Midtown Drive, 706-225-3980) for the reduced price of $1.
The Double Churches and Rigdon pools are open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The Columbus Aquatic Center’s hours during the summer vacation season are from 6 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.
For children who prefer a different way of cooling off, the Summer Fun Pass also gives them free admission to the Columbus Ice Rink (400 Fourth Street) through June 25. The public skating times vary, so check the rink’s website or call 706-225-4500 for the schedule.
Children must be accompanied at these facilities by an adult, who will be charged regular admission.
And children can get free transportation to these facilities by showing their Summer Fun Pass on the city’s Metra buses, as long as they are accompanied by an adult.
