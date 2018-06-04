Roadwork to replace concrete slabs will close lanes in Columbus for several weeks

The roadwork that slowed traffic on J.R. Allen Parkway earlier this year has now moved to a stretch of Interstate 185 in Columbus.
The Georgia Department of Transportation will begin lane closures starting at 7 p.m. tonight (June 4) to replace slabs of concrete in the major highway. The closures will last until 6 a.m. each morning, the state agency said in an advisory.
The work is scheduled to last until the middle of July, with the concrete slab replacement taking place from the Victory Drive Exit 1A/B northbound to Airport Thruway’s Exit 8.
This spring, the DOT had been working on portions of J.R. Allen Parkway, or U.S. Highway 80, that were deteriorating in spots and creating large potholes. As crews were setting up for the lane closures then, traffic would slow to a crawl at times.
The roadwork and closure times are contingent upon weather conditions, Kimberly Larson, communications officer with GDOT's district office in Thomaston, said in the advisory. Signs will be installed to let motorists know the work is taking place and that they should take caution when passing crews on the interstate.
“Whenever you approach a work zone, slow down, allow extra distance between vehicles, read signs and expect the unexpected,” the advisory said.
