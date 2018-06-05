Fazoli's brings "quick service pasta" concept back to Columbus

Fazoli's at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus officially opened Tuesday morning after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Allen Peake, co-owner, says Fazoli's is a quick service pasta restaurant that's known for its breadsticks. Here's a quick look.
Mike Haskey
Crime

Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.

Local

Lt. Bryan Hunter of the Byron Police Department in Byron, Georgia says his department uses the seat belt convincer to show people about the impact even a low-speed crash can have and convince them why it's critical to always wear a seat belt.