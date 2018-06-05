Fazoli's brings "quick service pasta" concept back to Columbus
Fazoli's at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus officially opened Tuesday morning after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Allen Peake, co-owner, says Fazoli's is a quick service pasta restaurant that's known for its breadsticks. Here's a quick look.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 4, Auburn Police responded to a theft in progress at a business located at 1600 Opelika Road. Two male suspects entered the business, broke two glass display cases and stole jewelry items with an undisclosed value.
Dan Gilbert, owner, Whitewater Express spoke at length Monday about the drowning death of Alvin Lino on one of the company's trips on the Chattahoochee River this past weekend. These are excerpts from that interview.
Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.
The Midland Community Farmers Market is now in full swing. The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon from May through October. It's located at 9110 Warm Springs Road in Midland, Georgia. Here's a quick look from a recent Saturday.
George William “Bill” Snipes, 64, so far faces 18 counts of theft by taking. His Atlanta attorney Jerry Froelich tried Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to get his client’s $1.3 million bond reduced, but Judge Julius Hunter refused.
Defense attorney Jerry Froelich represented George William "Bill" Snipes during a court hearing Wednesday morning. Snipes is accused of stealing millions of dollars in insurance claim settlements from his clients. This happened after the hearing.
Before he was twelve hours old, newborn Thomas "Banks" Cashbaugh had saved more than $1,500 dollars for his college education. He did so thanks to a gift from the Path2College529 Plan, and being the first "529 Day Baby" at Piedmont Columbus Regional.
This time-lapse video captures passing clouds over downtown Columbus Tuesday morning. Did you get any nice photos and/or video from Alberto's visit to the valley? If so, feel free to share with us at newsroom@ledger-enquirer.com. Have a good day!
Volunteers pitched in recently to create a "Giving Garden" at Feeding the Valley Food Bank. They hope the food grown on site can first be added to meals for children and seniors. Eco Landscaping & Design was among the groups volunteering.
Lt. Bryan Hunter of the Byron Police Department in Byron, Georgia says his department uses the seat belt convincer to show people about the impact even a low-speed crash can have and convince them why it's critical to always wear a seat belt.
Roger Hayes, the law enforcement services director with the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety, uses a rollover simulator to demonstrate how wearing a seat belt can keep you in the vehicle and perhaps save your life during a rollover crash.
The Georgia State Patrol and other enforcement agencies visited Columbus Thursday for their "Make Your Summer Click" campaign. Officials want you to remember to always wear seat belts and life jackets on the road or on the water, and obey the laws.
Stacey Jackson, attorney for accused kidnapper Markel Ervin, said his client did not lead his former girlfriend against her will last month. Jackson said evidence and testimony shows that the victim ran away from home.
The GRT Summer Theatre Festival kicks off with "The Fox on the Fairway", written by Ken Ludwig. It opens May 24 at Columbus State University's Riverside Theatre complex and is part of CSU's "Bring Your Own Dinner" Dinner Theatre. Meet the cast here.
With the help of Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins and chaplain Neil Richardson, artist Bo Bartlett is teaching inmates in the Muscogee County Jail to use art to express their emotions, and tell their stories, in the art in jails program.