Woman records man as he walks into her yard and takes her lawnmower, Columbus police say

The alleged theft was not unusual, but it was remarkably brazen.
Lawn equipment often gets stolen, from backyards and sheds, but not so often while the owner is watching.
According to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court, a woman living in the 1400 block of 32nd Street watched from her home around 2 p.m. Monday as Lamar Murphy walked into her backyard, wandered around, and then pushed her Troybuilt lawnmower down the driveway, and out into the street, and walked off with it.
The owner shot video of him as he did it, police said.
Officers called to investigate the theft said they found Murphy pushing the mower at 31st Street and 14th Avenue, where he threw a balled up paper towel on the ground as they approached. Retrieving it, they found a crack pipe inside, they said.
He was charged with theft for the lawnmower worth about $200, and with having a drug-related object, for the pipe.
Murphy, 50, was not in court for the hearing. A public defender said he was in a holding cell on suicide watch. The victim did not testify.
Judge Julius Hunter sent the case to Muscogee Superior Court, setting Murphy’s bonds at $2,500 on the theft charge and $350 for the drug-related object offense.
