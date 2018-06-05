Family should know if rafter’s death ‘was a drowning or a medical issue,’ says coroner

Whitewater Express owner: "We're devastated that this happened" Dan Gilbert, owner, Whitewater Express spoke at length Monday about the drowning death of Alvin Lino on one of the company's trips on the Chattahoochee River this past weekend. These are excerpts from that interview. Mike haskey ×

SHARE COPY LINK Dan Gilbert, owner, Whitewater Express spoke at length Monday about the drowning death of Alvin Lino on one of the company's trips on the Chattahoochee River this past weekend. These are excerpts from that interview. Mike haskey