Family should know if rafter’s death ‘was a drowning or a medical issue,’ says coroner

Whitewater Express owner Dan Gilbert and local authorities are still piecing together the events Saturday night that led to the first fatality in the more than five-year history of the Chattahoochee River whitewater course.
Gilbert has been talking to guides who were on the trip about what happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at the northernmost part of the 2.5-mile whitewater course that runs from the North Highlands Dam into downtown Columbus.
Alvin Lino, 46, of Mableton, Ga., died after he was ejected going through a rapid. Muscogee County Assistant Coroner Charles Newton has ruled the death an accidental drowning.
More than 150,000 rafters have gone down the course since it opened Memorial Day weekend 2013. And this trip seemed like most of the others, Gilbert said.
“Nothing happened out of the ordinary at all, and that has us wondering what actually did happen,” Gilbert said. “Everything ran according to normal procedure.”
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death, Cpl. Mitch Oliver said Tuesday morning.
The DNR investigates boating accidents and drownings on state waterways. The Chattahoochee River is considered a Georgia river with the state line being the high-water mark on the west bank.
Lino was taken to Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital in Phenix City, where he was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.
Game wardens met with officers from the Columbus police department, who went to Jack Hughston Memorial Hospital on Saturday night after the death was reported, as well as with Whitewater Express employees.
“This is normal procedure,” Oliver said. “We want to understand what caused it, was it a drowning or was it a medical issue.”
Newton was called to the Alabama hospital on Saturday night because the accident happened in the river. After Lino was pronounced dead in Phenix City, Georgia officials would not accept the body for an autopsy.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said Sunday that someone close to Lino told him that Lino had some medical conditions, including an enlarged heart, lupus and circulatory issues. Bryan has since confirmed that information with Lino’s family members, he said.
Though it was out of his jurisdiction, Bryan requested to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumby Jr. that Alabama do an autopsy. Sumbry took over the case and said he sent the body to Montgomery on Tuesday for an autopsy by Alabama authorities.
“It is only right that the family find out if it was a drowning or a medical issue,” Bryan said.
Lino was in a raft that capsized at the first rapid on the 2.5-mile course that runs into downtown Columbus. He was unresponsive when he was brought back into the raft, Whitewater Express owner Dan Gilbert said.
Lino was taken to the bank on the Alabama side where river guides continued efforts to revive him until Phenix City emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to Jack Hughston Hospital. He was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. at the hospital.
Gilbert said he has talked to Lino’s father, Alvin Lino Sr., and a business associate with Marcus & Millichap, the national real estate investment firm where Lino was a senior analyst.
Lino, who lived in Mableton, Ga., in metro Atlanta, booked his trip online, Gilbert said. He was by himself and not with a group.
“This has become a real destination down here, so it’s not unusual for an active outdoorsman to search these kinds of things,” Gilbert said. “I am not surprised he found us.”
Lino was on what Whitewater Express calls its “Challenge” trip, consisting of two runs down the 2.5-mile course. He had competed the first run, which is the least challenging of the two because it ends on the Georgia side of the river in downtown and avoids Cut Bait, the most difficult rapid on the course.
The others in Lino’s raft opted not to do the second trip so he was moved to another, larger raft that had six other rafters and a guide, Gilbert said.
There were five rafts on the second run, Gilbert said.
The trip started at the ramp just below the North Highlands Dam. The first rapid, about 100 yards into the run, is “Ambush,” which is classified as a high Class II or low Class III rapid, with I being the easiest and V being the most difficult.
“That rapid has no undercut rocks, no retention, no foot entrapment,” Gilbert said. “It is about as clean as a rapid can get. ... This should not happen in Ambush, in my opinion.”
Lino was in the first raft in the group to go through the rapid.
The raft in which Lino was riding capsized going through the rapid, ejecting everyone, Gilbert said.
“It turned over to the side, one way or another, but the net result was they all ended up in the water,” Gilbert said.
The guide, who is trained to maintain contact with the raft, flipped it back over and began to pull the rafters back into the boat, Gilbert said.
Lino, whom Gilbert said was seen in what rafters call the swim position — on his back, feet downstream and head upstream, going with the river flow — was the last one pulled back into the raft.
“The normal thing is for everybody to swim back to the raft,” Gilbert said. “If he was out there in the swim position, not able to swim back, he would be the last one picked up.”
Lino was unresponsive when he was pulled into the raft, Gilbert said.
Two of the most experienced Whitewater Express guides, both certified in swift-water rescue, were in rafts that went into Ambush behind Lino’s raft.
“Both of them saw the guide pulling the customers back in the boat,” Gilbert said. “It was as normal as could be.”
The second raft had some of its rafters ejected, Gilbert said. Once that guide got all of his rafters in the boat, the raft rounded a big rock in the river just below the rapid, Gilbert.
“As soon as he got around the rock, the first guide had the emergency distress sign up, two crossed paddles,” Gilbert said.
The two most experienced guides hurried to the first raft that contained Lino, Gilbert said.
Two or three of the other rafters in Lino’s boat began to administer CPR on Lino while he was still in the raft, Gilbert said. The guide began to take the raft to the launch site on the Alabama side.
“It is very difficult to give assistance on a river in a raft,” Gilbert said. “It was tough, but it was right of them to do that.”
Shortly after Lino’s raft reached the bank, the two most experienced guides got there and took control of the situation, Gilbert said.
“They immediately put Alvin on the bank,” Gilbert said.
One trip leader took over the CPR and the other called 911 for assistance, Gilbert said. The initial call went to Columbus 911, which transferred the call to Phenix City, Gilbert said.
There are several houses above where the rafters were. When Whitewater Express staff realized there might be some confusion with 911 about the location, one of the guides went up the hill to one of the houses to call 911 so they would have an address, Gilbert said.
Phenix City emergency medical personnel arrived. Lino was transported to the Phenix City hospital, the closest emergency medical facility to the accident.
Gilbert said he was not certain of the time frame of the emergency situation from beginning to end.
“What I am finding in an accident like this, everybody has different opinions of what time expired,” Gilbert said. “I get a lot of different times and a lot of different distances. But what I can say with certainty is the process handled by staff could not have happened faster. That is what’s important to me.”
The Whitewater Express staff reaction was appropriate, Gilbert said.
“The guide in the boat with Alvin, his job was to signal and to get him to shore,” Gilbert said. “That was his job, and he did it well.”
The job of the two experienced trip leaders was to react and assist, Gilbert said, and they did their job.
“We will never be able to eliminate all risk,” Gilbert said. “We have risk every time we go down the river. ... We will never be able to eliminate all of the risk on the river, but I want to minimize it to the fullest extent. We work on that every day. We train every day, we work every day, we talk every day and we evaluate every day to see if we can do this better.”
Whitewater Express is continuing to operate normal tours and hours, river flow permitting, Gilbert said.
“The healthiest thing for us to do as a company is to get our staff working again,” Gilbert said. “This is a hard thing for staff.”
The Whitewater Express employees, especially those that were on the trip Saturday night, are having a difficult time dealing with the reality of Lino’s death, Gilbert said.
“They have the same reaction I did,” Gilbert said. “We are just very sorry this has happened. We have gone back and had a lot of discussions since this happened and we have evaluated what happened. There is nothing we have found we could have done any better.”
Whitewater Express is offering traumatic response counseling to its employees through The Pastoral Institute, Gilbert said. Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services first responders are available to talk to those impacted.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
Comments