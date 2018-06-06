Feds say Columbus woman was part of scheme to file fraudulent tax returns, cashed checks

A Columbus woman is to serve time in federal prison for her role in trying to defraud the Internal Revenue Service by filing fraudulent tax returns and cashing fraudulent checks, authorities said Wednesday.
Shade Bakare was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison and three years on supervised release after pleading guilty Aug. 1 to conspiracy to commit theft of public money, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Here is the case federal authorities outlined:
Dameisha Mitchell and others recruited Bakare in 2013 to cash refund checks from returns that were filed with stolen identities. For this service, Bakare was paid a fee.
When Mitchell and others brought checks to Bakare, she took them to Big O’s Package Store in Columbus where George Rowell cashed the checks for a fee. Bakare then took the money minus her fee and Rowell’s fee to Mitchell. In this manner, Bakare cashed at least six federal income tax refund checks that totaled $15,862.
From November 2013 to May 2014, Bakare ran a tax-preparation business for which she got an “Electronic Filing Identification Number” or EFIN in the name of “DW Bill Pay and Tax Service.” She got the number from Danielle Wallace and used it electronically to file tax returns both for genuine clients and to file false tax returns using stolen identities, mostly those of prisoners.
She filed at least 39 false federal tax returns from her home using stolen identities, claiming refunds totaling $52,526. The IRS stopped most of those and only paid out $5,942.
Bakare’s cohorts in this scheme already had been sentenced.
▪ Mitchell of Phenix City was sentenced to five years and five months in prison on Oct. 27, 2015.
▪ Rowell of Columbus was sentenced to one year, six months in prison on Feb. 14, 2017.
▪ Wallace of Columbus was sentenced to five years and five months in prison July 28, 2015.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments