‘We can’t live like this,’ tearful mother says of son’s allegedly terrorizing parents

A 39-year-old Columbus man faces felony charges alleging he has abused and terrorized his parents, who said they’ve found it impossible to keep him out of their home.
“This has been going on for years…. We just can’t live like this,” Coleman Davis III’s tearful mother said Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court, where her son faced two counts each of exploiting the elderly and making terroristic threats, and one count each of false imprisonment, battery with visible harm and third-degree cruelty to children for allegedly assaulting his 73-year-old father in the presence of a 5-year-old granddaughter.
A police officer testified that when she was called to the parents’ home Saturday, the mother came running out of the house to report Davis had attacked his father.
The mother, 67, told the officer Coleman had punched his father repeatedly in the face and body – knocking off the man’s glasses – and threw a dictionary and an ottoman at him. He ordered his mother to sit down and remain there, telling her she could not leave, the officer said.
Davis threatened to kill both of his parents, the officer said.
Davis’ mother said she believes he would do that. He has beaten her before, she said.
“He first threatened me when he was 18,” the mother said. “We’ve been going through this for years and years and years.”
Her husband was severely injured in a January car wreck, and she also has serious health issues, she said, so the fear, stress and abuse is aggravating their ailments.
The parents fear Davis’ being released from jail, as they’ve previously gotten court orders to keep him away from their home, but still he returns and breaks in, the mother said.
Davis also brings strangers to visit and leaves them there, and she has awakened in the night to find men she does not know sitting in her home, she said.
Davis lately has been using methamphetamine, she said, but he used other hard drugs before that: “His brain chemistry’s been altered for 25 years.”
Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter refused to give Davis a bond on his most serious charges, and sent the case to Superior Court. Should a Superior Court judge give Davis a bond that results in his release, he is to stay away from his parents’ house, Hunter said.
Tim Chitwood
