Columbus woman swung shovel handle at officer before Taser fired, police say

A woman disregarded a Columbus police officer’s commands to drop a shovel handle before he fired his Taser to help subdue the assault suspect, a police officer testified Tuesday.
Debra Tallman, 53, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to simple assault, cruelty to children, two counts of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, felony obstruction of a police officer and aggravated assault during a 2 p.m. Tuesday hearing in Recorder’s Court. Judge Julius Hunter ordered Tallman held in the Muscogee County Jail on bonds totaling $45,250 and bound all charges over to Muscogee County Superior Court.
Patrol officer Christopher Snipes and another officer were called to 4000 Oates Ave. on a domestic dispute about 5:53 p.m. Thursday. Tallman and her daughter had returned home from a plasma center when her mother started arguing.
During the dispute, Tallman is accused of pulling a knife and her daughter sustained a cut on her forearm, the officer said. By the time police arrived, Snipes said Tallman had left the home.
Officers were back at the house on the assault investigation at 8:11 p.m. The daughter pointed to Tallman walking on the street with a large stick. Snipes said blue lights were turned on his patrol car. Witnesses said she had swung the club at a 13-year-old boy.
Standing 8 to 10 feet away from Tallman, Snipes said she brandished the stick and disregarded commands to drop the weapon described as a shovel handle. “She raised it over her head similar to a baseball player,” he said. “She did swing the club at me.”
Snipes fired his Taser at Tallman but she still held the club. She walked a few steps, dropped the club and pulled a knife from her front pocket before she fell to the ground.
She was treated at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus and later booked into the county jail.
Tallman was represented by public defender Owen Lynch. Matt Brown, the assistant district attorney, said Tallman must have no contact with her daughter if she makes bond. Tallman was living with the daughter in her home at the time of the dispute.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
