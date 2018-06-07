Around Town: Family Music Day Festival

Tree Identification Book
The Arbor Day Foundation has a book that helps people identify trees in a simple, step-by-step process. The book “What Tree is That?” is available for a $5 donation to the nonprofit tree-planting organization. The easy-to-use tree identification guide features hand-drawn botanical illustrations highlighting the distinctive characteristics of many tree species. The full-color illustrations are in precise detail and depict natural colors, shapes and textures so users can make a positive species identification in just a few easy steps. Visit arborday.org for an online interactive version or for details on how to purchase.
Family Day Music Festival
The 32nd Annual Family Day Music Festival hosted by Davis Broadcasting Inc. is scheduled for June 16 at Woodruff Riverfront Park. There will be over 12 musical acts covering Hip-Hop, Jazz, Southern Soul, Blues, Gospel and R&B. Featured acts include The DSOS Band, Singer-actress Keke Palmer, Blues legend Clayton and Gospel Sensation Zacardi Cortez. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. The event is 3 p.m.-8 p.m. and is free to the public. For additional information, contact Karen Robinson at krobinson@dbicolumbus.com.
Heavy Metal Yoga
An unlikely combination but a successful stress reliever-heavy metal yoga. The program will be 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Columbus Public Library and is for adults looking to chill out and de-stress. If you can’t rock out with yoga, feel free to use the time to meditate hardcore. Be sure to bring your own mat. Call 706-243-2687 for more info.
Leadership Columbus
The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2018-2019 Leadership Columbus Program. The program is a collaborative effort between the Chamber and Leadership Columbus Alumni and its goal is to provide involved and committed community leaders. Leadership Columbus has been building leaders in this community for over 30 years. The objective is to provide the region with a resource of leadership to guide the community into the future. To apply or for additional information, go to www.columbusgachamber.com/leadershipcolumbus.
World Sickle Cell Day
Memorial balloons will be released in honor of loved ones living with Sickle Cell disease and in memory of lost Sickle Cell warriors Tuesday, June 19, 6 p.m.-7 p.m. If you would like to honor a loved one by placing their name on a balloon, call 706-505-2923 by June 16. Free but a $1 donation is suggested for each balloon. RSVP requested by calling 706-505-2923. The event will take place at Woodruff Riverfront Park.
Save the Date
Historic Westville has just completed moving its first phase of buildings to the new site in Columbus. The unveiling is scheduled for Friday, August 31. In the new location, 1130 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Historic Westville will be expanding its interpretation to cover the entire 19th century, opening up exciting opportunities for programs and special events. Contributions can be made towards the 2018 Annual Fund Drive. This money will be used for covering operational costs of the museum to include things such as day-to-day operations, educational programming for students and the ongoing development of new and exciting exhibits. Call 706-940-0057 for more details.
