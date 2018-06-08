If this Columbus man hadn’t been so loud, he wouldn’t be charged with terrorist threats

A Columbus man on probation for armed robbery was arrested this week for threatening to blow his probation officer’s head off, authorities said.
Under Georgia law, Roderick LaFayette Sinclair could not have been charged with making terroristic threats unless a witness other than the victim corroborated the incident, and he threatened his probation officer over the phone, according to testimony Friday in Columbus Recorder’s Court.
“No person shall be convicted under this subsection on the uncorroborated testimony of the party to whom the threat is communicated,” says the Georgia law against threatening violence against others.
So, had only the probation officer heard what Sinclair said, police could not have charged him with the offense.
But when Sinclair called the probation office at 1334 Second Ave., he spoke so loudly that the officer’s coworkers overheard his threat, police said.
Sinclair at first was upset because he thought the probation officer behaved obnoxiously during a visit to his home – knocking too loudly, yelling and laughing, witnesses said. The officer on that visit told him to report to the probation office.
When he did not, she had a warrant issued for his arrest. When Sinclair found out May 29 he was to be arrested, he was furious, witnesses said. The officer testified he called her around 11:30 a.m. that day and declared, “If I ever see you on the street, I’m going to blow your m----r f----ing head off!”
At the request of prosecutor Matt Brown, Judge Julius Hunter ordered Sinclair held without bond.
When Sinclair heard that, he no longer could maintain his silence. Instead of letting a public defender speak for him, he started talking to the judge.
“It’s not even that serious!” the 30-year-old protested.
Hunter told him it was serious.
“It don’t even make no sense!” Sinclair objected. “She don’t even have no evidence!”
He kept talking as deputies pulled him from the courtroom.
A witness who testified on Sinclair’s behalf said he has a mental health issue.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments