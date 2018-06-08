Columbus suspect’s cooperation helps him dodge long prison sentence in fatal home invasion

The last of the three teenagers a defense attorney dubbed the “Three Stooges of crime” for their role in the fatal 2017 Columbus home invasion that killed Jakorbin King was sentenced Friday in Muscogee Superior Court.
And he was the least culpable of the suspects involved, attorneys said.
So Tyler Fitzgerald Teal, 18, who pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and cooperated with the police investigation into King’s fatal shooting on April 30, 2017, was sentenced to serve only four years of a 10-year prison sentence, with the rest on probation.
Judge Gil McBride acknowledged Teal’s “immediate and early cooperation with law enforcement,” and told the teen he did not have to begin serving his sentence until noon June 22. Teal currently is free on bond.
Still the judge emphasized the serious nature of a criminal intrusion into someone’s home – a choice that the intruder makes, not the resident: “Jakorbin King had no say-so,” the judge said. “He did not go out seeking trouble that night.”
Any burglary or home invasion could turn deadly, he added: “Every single one of them is a potential murder.”
Prosecutor Chris Williams said Teal did not play a prominent role in his cohorts’ scheme to rob King of marijuana. He didn’t help them “brainstorm” the plan and essentially only tagged along, the prosecutor said.
Also Teal did not duck the blame later, Williams said: “He did come forward and claim responsibility early on.”
Teal was represented by Columbus attorney Stacey Jackson.
Teal’s codefendants were Samuel Jones, 18; his sister Jylonda Jones, 24; her former boyfriend Marquavious Howard, 22; and a 17-year-old who was 16 at the time, but initially charged as an adult. That defendant’s case will go back to juvenile court.
Howard, whom the others identified as the gunman who shot King with a .40-caliber pistol, was the only suspect to go trial. A jury convicted him May 16 of felony murder for killing King while committing the felony of aggravated assault, and for aggravated assault. It found him not guilty of malice or intentional murder and not guilty of using a gun to commit a felony.
Howard was sentenced May 21 to life in prison with possible parole. Typically that means an inmate serves 30 years before he’s eligible for release.
Also sentenced May 21 were Samuel Jones and his sister.
Samuel Jones pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. McBride sentenced him to 15 years in prison with five to serve and the rest on probation.
Jylonda Jones, 24, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor offenses of loitering, criminal trespass, obstructing police and reckless conduct. She was sentenced to serve two years in jail and two years on probation.
‘Three Stooges’
Howard’s defense attorney Michael Garner called Teal, Samuel Jones and the boy who was 16 the “Three Stooges of crime” because their robbery scheme that led to King’s shooting seemed absurdly inept.
Here’s what happened, according to court testimony:
The boy who was 16 went to King’s apartment to buy marijuana on April 29, 2017, and he and his friends drove around to smoke it. Then they devised a plan to go back and rob King, who kept his marijuana in a glass jar.
Samuel Jones took his father’s pistol, and Teal had a BB gun. The 16-year-old got into King’s apartment under the pretense of buying more marijuana, then grabbed the jar and ran.
Things did not go as the trio had planned: King had some friends over to celebrate a birthday, and he and his guests all rushed the teens, pushing them out the door and down the stairs beyond. The suspects dropped the marijuana, and Samuel Jones lost his shoes, a $400 pair of glasses, and his father’s pistol.
He afterward called his sister in Birmingham, and she agreed to drive over with Howard to help recover their father’s gun.
Jylonda Jones and Howard arrived here in her white Toyota Camry about 6 a.m., then picked up the three teens and headed for King’s home.
They broke through the apartment door and went in looking for the gun, but couldn’t find it, so they left. But then Howard noted the door to King’s bedroom had been locked, so they had not searched that room.
The only people in the apartment when the five suspects returned were King and a girlfriend, who were in the bedroom. Hearing the intruders in the other room, King prepared to defend himself. An avid skateboarder, he picked up a broken skateboard to use as a weapon.
He snatched the door open and charged at the intruders, crashing into Howard and bloodying Howard’s lip.
Howard pulled the pistol and opened fire, hitting King three times in his torso and once in his head. Police called to reports of gunfire found King dead in his 1010 33rd St. home about 7 a.m. that day. He was 21.
