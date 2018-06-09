Chattahoochee Valley residents may get more than pop-up thundershowers over next week

There is no change in sight for pop-up thunder showers in the Chattahoochee Valley but residents may get more over the next week, a weather forecaster said Saturday.
The Columbus area and others nearby cities have fallen into a patten of afternoon thundershowers but there is some tropical storm activity brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, said Bob Jeswald, chief meteorologist for WRBL-TV 3. Based on some models, Jeswald said there may be some storm development by Wednesday or Thursday. Models show the storm could roll through Columbus while another has it moving through Apalachicola, Fla.
“We have been seeing it over the last several days,” Jeswald said. “The direction is all over the board.”
Residents need to be aware of possible changes in the Gulf . “We are just in this so called typical Bermuda high and that of course is what it is,” Jeswald said. “We are just seeing afternoon pop-up storms.”
The steady rainfall from the showers may have made up the deficit from the drought and pushed the Columbus slightly ahead of the rainfall totals.
“We are right now, we are ahead of our rainfall schedule,” Jeswald said. “We will fall back once you get a couple of dry days.”
Some of the thunder showers in the area have been pretty intense like the one that dumped 3 to 6 inches of rainfall in the region on May 23. Officials are still trying to recover from flooding in some of the city’s watersheds, including Bull Creek Golf Course, Flat Rock and Cooper Creek parks.
The month of May ended with 9.93 inches of rainfall in Columbus as one of the wettest in 22 years, records from the National Weather Service show. For the year, Columbus is at 23.26 inches of rainfall, nearly half of its yearly average of 46.75 inches.
Over the next week, low temperatures are expected in the 70s with highs from 88 to 90 degrees. There is a chance for more afternoon thunder showers daily over the next week, according the forecast.
Ben Wright: 706-571-8576, @bfwright87
