‘Highly intoxicated’ man twice Tased fighting outside Walmart, Columbus police say

Columbus police say they twice had to Tase an enraged and “highly intoxicated” man shouting threats, obscenities and racial slurs as he fought first with his wife and then with the officers arresting him Sunday outside a Columbus Walmart.
Robert John Russell, 29, had a brief appearance in Recorder’s Court on Monday so Judge Michael Joyner could hear enough evidence to set bonds on eight counts of terroristic threats and one each of aggravated assault, battery with visible harm and felony obstruction of police. The bonds totaled $33,000.
Russell did not have a full hearing because he had not yet hired an attorney. Joyner rescheduled the session for 8 a.m. Friday.
Police called at 1:40 a.m. to a fight at the 5448 Whittlesey Blvd. store were told Russell repeatedly had punched his wife and threatened to kill her with a knife.
He turned his wrath on the officers, fighting, kicking, cursing and threatening them, they said.
He fell to the pavement the first time he was Tased, but continued kicking officers as they tried to restrain him, so they Tased him again, before handcuffing him at his wrists and ankles, police said.
They said Russell continued to rant after they put him in a patrol car. He warned them that “we would all be sorry,” said Officer Laura Underwood.
No officers were injured, she said.
Russell’s wife, 37, wanted to drop the charges, but authorities told her the court would not do that in a case of family violence.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
