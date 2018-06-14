It's time to help the United Way "stuff the bus"

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.
Columbus State University's theatre department is producing "James and the Giant Peach". Performances are scheduled for June 14-16, 19-23, 26-30 at 10 a.m., and June 17, 24, and July 1 at 2 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex. Tickets are $5-10.
The Miss America organization recently announced it is dropping the swimsuit portion of the Miss America Pageant. This year's Miss Georgia Pageant still includes the swimsuit competition, but it's the last year contestants will compete in swimsuits.
The clouds opened up Tuesday afternoon, dropping heavy rain in the downtown Columbus area, partially flooding some roads for a short period. Here's time-lapse video of the rain falling on Third Avenue, near 14th Street.
Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.
Georgia on My Mind Day 2018 was a chance for Georgia's 12 visitor information centers to showcase tourism partners to visitors stopping by. In Columbus, we caught up with Historic Westville, The Rock Ranch, and the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen.
Liberty Utilities hosted Wednesday the Columbus stop of the Clean Energy Roadshow. Organizers displayed several all-electric vehicles, including the BMW i3, a 2018 Nissan LEAF SV, and a Tesla Model 3. Here's a quick look at some of the technology.
The North Highland Farmers Market opened its season Wednesday. It's scheduled for the first and third Wednesdays from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., June through November. The market is in the parking lot behind MercyMed of Columbus, 3702 2nd Avenue.
Students in the cosmetology program at Virginia College in Columbus provided Tuesday free manicures, pedicures, and mini facials as part of national Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day. The annual event takes place the first Tuesday in June.
Fazoli's at 6589 Whittlesey Blvd. in Columbus officially opened Tuesday morning after a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. Allen Peake, co-owner, says Fazoli's is a quick service pasta restaurant that's known for its breadsticks. Here's a quick look.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, June 4, Auburn Police responded to a theft in progress at a business located at 1600 Opelika Road. Two male suspects entered the business, broke two glass display cases and stole jewelry items with an undisclosed value.
Dan Gilbert, owner, Whitewater Express spoke at length Monday about the drowning death of Alvin Lino on one of the company's trips on the Chattahoochee River this past weekend. These are excerpts from that interview.
Police describe this as a "possible suspect vehicle" in the the shooting death of William Meadows, 74, at 1545 Alta Vista Drive, Columbus. It was observed driving down Alta Vista Drive when the shots were fired. The video was edited for clarity.
The Midland Community Farmers Market is now in full swing. The market is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon from May through October. It's located at 9110 Warm Springs Road in Midland, Georgia. Here's a quick look from a recent Saturday.
George William “Bill” Snipes, 64, so far faces 18 counts of theft by taking. His Atlanta attorney Jerry Froelich tried Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court to get his client’s $1.3 million bond reduced, but Judge Julius Hunter refused.
Defense attorney Jerry Froelich represented George William "Bill" Snipes during a court hearing Wednesday morning. Snipes is accused of stealing millions of dollars in insurance claim settlements from his clients. This happened after the hearing.