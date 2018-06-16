Former Sheriff Ralph Johnson remembered for doing his best work when nobody was watching

Former Muscogee County Sheriff Ralph B. Johnson was remembered Saturday as a dedicated public servant, loving father and husband who probably did most of his best work in private.
“His word was his bond,” the Rev. Charles Hasty Jr. said during a memorial service at Grace Presbyterian Church in Columbus. “I believe Ralph Johnson did his best work not in the public eyes but in private, not only when the world was watching, but when nobody was watching.”
Friends, relatives and law enforcement officials from the Chattahoochee Valley gathered at the 5301 Sidney Simons Blvd. church to remember the 61-year-old Johnson, who died of cancer May 12 at his home in Hohenwald, Tenn. He served in the sheriff’s office for 26 years, including nine as sheriff before retiring on Jan. 1, 2009.
Retired Chief Deputy John Fitzpatrick described his former boss as an imperfect man and one who knew it.
“He accepted me for who I was,” he said. “Not many people in my life have done that. Sheriff Johnson had a temper. I saw it on display once and once was enough for me.”
Fitzpatrick said the sheriff called him on the phone and asked for an answer to a question but didn’t like his answer.
“I can’t say this word in church but he got very angry cause of the answer I gave him,” he said. “ I said, ‘Sheriff, you asked me the question. If you don’t like the answer, then don’t ask me.’”
The retired chief deputy said he probably shouldn’t have been talking to the sheriff that way but that’s the kind of relationship they shared. The sheriff also told Fitzpatrick that he called him for the truth.
“I wanted to hear the truth but I don’t like to hear the truth sometime but I’ve got to hear it,” he recalled the sheriff in his reply. “I need to hear it so that’s why I contacted you.”
Fitzpatrick also recalled how the sheriff was very personal with his staff and helped people pay bills. “A lot of people misjudged him,” he said.
In her early years on the job, Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins, who took office in 2017, said Johnson saw potential in a young girl from Oakland Park.
“For me in the very early years, I knew him as the boss, the sheriff, the high sheriff,” she said. “We all knew about that red-headed temper he had. That kind of kept us young folks in line. Each and every one of us knew how smart he was.”
The former sheriff was always thinking ahead of the people who worked for him.
“He had the ability to see things that we didn’t see,” Tompkins said. “That’s what we respected. He was fair. He was always concerned about his people and this community.”
Johnson encouraged deputies like Tompkins to get their education. After graduating from Columbus High School, Johnson received a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from Columbus College. In 1998, he earned a master’s degree in public administration from Columbus State University.
Many people never knew that he maintained a 4.0 average in his college studies, Hasty said.
Johnson started in the sheriff’s office as a jailer in October 1982 and rose through the ranks. He graduated from the FBI Academy, the Georgia Chiefs of Police Command College and Georgia State University International Law Enforcement Exchange Program’s 9th Delegation to Israel.
He was appointed sheriff in 1999 and won special election to fill the term of Sheriff Gene Hodge. He was re-elected in 2000 and 2004 but lost in 2008 after he was criticized about details in the Dec. 10, 2003, shooting of an unarmed man on Interstate 185 by one of his deputies.
Retired deputy Neil Grant served with Tompkins and Johnson over 22 years and now works part time.
“The most I missed about him is when he was right, he was with you,” Grant said after the service. “When you were wrong, you didn’t want to see him. There were a few times I didn’t want to see him.”
Grant said Johnson was always there if you needed something.
“Tompkins and I worked the streets together,” he said. “Do your job. Do it right. If you had a problem with it, he had a problem with you.”
Johnson was married to Emily Johnson for 35 years. For 23 years, Johnson cared for his wife, who uses a wheelchair, while daughter, Cassady Johnson Einglett, and son, Adam Bricen Johnson, gave their father a tough time growing up.
“He always served his family without complaint,” Tompkins said, choking back tears.
Tompkins presented Emily Johnson a flag at the end of the service. It was followed by the playing of Amazing Grace on bagpipes as they departed the sanctuary.
