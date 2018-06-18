Flooded Government Center will force some courts to move to another county

In a reaction to a busted water main that has closed the Columbus Government Center, court officials have made plans to move trials and hearings out of the current judicial complex and spread them throughout Columbus and into neighboring Harris County, Chief Superior Court Judge Gil McBride said late Monday morning.
The courts are closed Monday due to the flooding of the building, but will resume on Tuesday, McBride said.
The civil and domestic cases scheduled for this week have been moved to Harris County, where there are two courtrooms, McBride said. This will include hearings and trials. Domestic cases including divorces are handled in Superior Court.
"By law all of the criminal proceedings must be done in Muscogee County, so we are working to find places to hold those," McBride said.
Arraignments will be held in the Muscogee County Recorder's Court building, attached to jail. There are two courtrooms in that building and McBride said the plan is to use them to the fullest. The coordination with Recorder's Court Judge Julius Hunter has been ongoing, McBride said.
"Municipal Court and Magistrate Court will likely be in the Recorder's Court building and we will work with Judge Hunter to make that happen," McBride said.
The busted 2.5-inch pipe on the 12th floor was discovered about 3 a.m. Monday, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Maj. Mike Massey said. Non-emergency workers were told to stay away from the downtown facility as the repair and clean-up work is being done, he said.
But that cleanup could take weeks. The bulk of the damage is on the 12th to 5th floors, where most of the courtrooms are located. Initial inspection has shown a couple of inches of water in some courtrooms, including McBride's. There is also electrical wiring and outlets underwater, McBride said.
Ceilings in some of the offices have collapsed under the weight of the water.
McBride said some of the lower level floors may be usable later this week and as that space becomes available it will be used for courtrooms. Plans call to use the ground-floor jury gathering room as courtroom space, McBride said.
Plans are fluid and still need to be finalized.
