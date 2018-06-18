Cousin begged prosecutor’s son to leave gun alone before kidnapping, police say

Attorneys said a Columbus prosecutor’s son accused of kidnapping his father at gunpoint June 9 was on “suicide watch” Monday at the Muscogee County Jail, so he did not attend his preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court.
Thirty-year-old Christopher Michael Whitaker faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and using a firearm to commit a crime. After hearing testimony from a police officer, Judge Julius Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court, where an outside prosecutor will be appointed to avoid a conflict of interest.
Whitaker is the son of Alonza Whitaker, the chief assistant district attorney for the six-county Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.
Police said Whitaker showed up at his father’s home around 11:30 p.m. that Saturday, though he had been banned from the property. When the father drove him to find other lodging, the son asked to stop by a cousin’s home on Nina Street, where he was to gather some of his things.
While there, the son got a firearm, though his cousin pleaded with him to leave the gun alone, police said. He then held the weapon in a threatening manner as he compelled his father to take him to a brother’s residence, where the son planned to get a 2013 Dodge Dart, officers said.
The Dodge did not belong to Christopher Whitaker, who had not driven it in about two years, but his relatives surrendered the keys when they feared he would cause further trouble, and he left in the car, which police recovered later, investigators said.
The son reportedly has a severe bipolar disorder and abuses drugs, and needs treatment at a health-care facility. He was arrested May 24 on a misdemeanor charge of pointing a gun at his brother during an argument, authorities said. He was released on his own recognizance May 31, on the condition he seek treatment.
Christopher Whitaker has not been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation, but attorneys have asked that he be treated for his illness while he’s in the jail.
