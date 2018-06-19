Miss Georgia's new car has plenty of horsepower, enough headroom to wear crown while driving

The new Miss Georgia now has a new vehicle to use as she travels the state, making guest appearances, promoting her platform and visiting the six Children's Miracle Network hospitals in Georgia.
Ed Braun, general manager of Kia AutoSport Columbus, presented Monday afternoon Annie Jorgensen, Miss Georgia 2018, the keys to a 2018 Kia Stinger GT. Jorgensen will have the use of the vehicle for the year she serves as Miss Georgia.
"It is absolutely surreal and I am so excited and I'm honored and I feel truly grateful for Kia AutoSport Columbus," Jorgensen said, "I'm just so grateful for their support of the Miss Georgia organization."
Braun said the Stinger is Kia's entry into the luxury sedan market and the GT that Jorgensen will drive features a 365 HP twin turbo and a speedometer topping out at 165 mph. "We wanted her to have the hottest model we have," Braun said.
Jorgensen said she plans to keep it under 70 mph, and joked the vehicle features enough headroom to allow her to wear her crown while driving.
