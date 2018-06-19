Miss Georgia's new car has plenty of horsepower, enough headroom to wear crown while driving

Miss Georgia's new ride features a 365 HP twin turbo, top speed of 167 mph, and enough headroom to wear crown while driving

Annie Jorgensen, Miss Georgia 2018, was presented Monday afternoon the keys to a 2018 Kia Stinger GT to use during her time as Miss Georgia. The Stinger GT has a 365 HP twin turbo and enough headroom to allow her to wear her crown while driving.