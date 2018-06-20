Camp uses everything from flossing to forensics to educate kids about careers, educational opportunities

A local summer camp is using hands-on lessons in everything from flossing to forensics to expose students to possible career and educational opportunities they may not know exist in their own backyard.
Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program to introduce them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
"Many of these young people may come here not knowing all of these career opportunities are right literally in their back yard," said Cheryl Myers, director of community and college relations at Columbus Technical College.
Leatha Cyprian, director of the criminal justice program at the school, walked the students through the basics of crime scene investigation and also introduced them to the basics of self defense. She said it's an opportunity to educate them about how law enforcement works and the challenges they face.
"Hopefully, we'll just try to influence them to go into this field and be able to have the correct and proper knowledge to do these things, and respect the citizens out there and also respect the law enforcement officers when they're out there doing their jobs on these scenes," she said.
Students will also learn important life skills in the camp like CPR and basic first aid and how to dress for success. They will also make a care package for the less fortunate as part of the community service project component of the camp. The camp started in early June and concludes July 26 with a final ceremony and Dress for Success fashion show.
