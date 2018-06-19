Preliminary autopsy results for man who died on Chattahoochee Whitewater trip released

The preliminary autopsy results on a Mableton, Ga., man who died on the Chattahoochee whitewater course in Columbus earlier this month show he died of drowning with hypertensive cardiovascular disease as a contributing factor, Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said Tuesday morning.
The family of Alvin Lino Jr. requested second, private autopsy after the one in Alabama was done, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Ryan said.
Lino died on June 2 while on a guided whitewater rafting trip by Whitewater Express on the 2.5-mile course that runs from near Bibb City into downtown Columbus. Lino was in a raft that capsized at the first rapid and was unresponsive when he was brought back into the raft, Whitewater Express owner Dan Gilbert said at the time of the accident.
Lino was taken to the bank on the Alabama side where river guides continued efforts to revive him until Phenix City emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to Jack Hughston Hospital. He was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m. at the hospital.
The initial autopsy was performed on June 5 by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
"The family is aware of preliminary results," Sumbry said.
A second autopsy was performed last week at Forensic Medical Associates in Decatur, Ga. Preliminary results of that autopsy are not available because it was a private autopsy, said Gail Parker, administrative assistant for Forensic Medical Associates. The second autopsy was performed by Dr. Geoffrey Smith,. Parker said.
The Muscogee County Coroner's Office originally worked the death because it happened in the river, which is in Georgia, even though Lino was pronounced dead at an Alabama hospital. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation refused to take the body, saying it was an Alabama death, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
Lino’s initial cause of death, according to Muscogee County Assistant Coroner Charles Newton, was determined to be accidental drowning.
A Lino family member told Bryan that Lino he some medical conditions, including an enlarged heart, lupus and circulatory issues.
Lino, 46, was a senior analyst at Marcus & Millichap, a national real estate investment firm based in Atlanta. A native of Belize City, Belize, he studied finance at Georgia State University in Atlanta and Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Cornell University.
“Our condolences have been and continue to be with the family.," Gilbert said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are still working directly with all parties, ensuring all information is readily available. We will continue to respect the family’s space as they continue to grieve their loss."
