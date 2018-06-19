Man dies days after motorcycle crash in downtown Columbus, coroner says

A West Point, Ga., man involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash over the weekend, died Monday night at the Piedmont Columbus Regional midtown campus from injuries sustained in the wreck.
James Denigris, 49, was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the ICU, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. He was transported to the hospital's emergency room late Friday afternoon following the crash.
Denigris suffered a brain injury as well as multiple fractures, Bryan said.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Second Avenue and 13th Street in downtown Columbus just before 6 p.m., according to Columbus police Sgt. Chris Anderson.
It is currently under investigation by police.
Comments