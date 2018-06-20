Local percussionists create symphony of sound

Four Columbus State Schwob School of Music graduates formed the Up/Down Percussion ensemble, and are taking their stylized, improvised sound to new audiences
Local kayaker wins top spot at GoPro Mountain Games

Sports

Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.

It's time to help the United Way "stuff the bus"

Local

The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.

Meet the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen

Local

Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.