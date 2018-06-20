Percussion ensemble takes stylized repertoire of contemporary, classical music on the road

"There are people since the 20th century who have been doing really incredible things with drums, keyboards and all these crazy instruments, even garbage instruments," said Up/Down percussionist Jordan Walsh. "Our goal is to get that stuff out of the concert hall, because it's a shame that nobody gets to hear this incredible music."
With that in mind, the four Columbus State University Schwob School of Music graduates are taking their stylized sound to new audiences, performing in bookstores, breweries and even on a parade float during their summer "Bridging the Gap" tour of nine southeastern cities. The ensemble performed Jan Jarvlepp's "Garbage Concerto" with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra at the Rivercenter for the Performing Arts in January 2018. Now the quartet want to see how much percussion can they fit into a small environment.
Some pieces are improvisational, some performances bring the audience onto the set with spoken word and small percussion toys, and some compositions are arranged by the ensemble to fit their dozens and dozens of instruments. "That's kind of the fun of it," Walsh said. "We're so diverse. Whenever we get a new piece from a composer we're working with, there are new things to figure out."
The musicians take these sounds out of the context they were intended for and give them a different life.
"We're sound artists," added Jonathan Mashburn. "Anything we can do to make it sound interesting, and come to life in a new way, is what our goal is."
