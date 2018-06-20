Around Town: It’s time to Stuff The Bus

Entertainer John Rich to Appear at Fort Benning
John Rich will host a Redneck Riviera Whiskey tasting and bottle signing 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Fort Benning Main Exchange, 9220 Marne Rd. John Rich will be on-site and bottles will be available for purchase. John Rich’s Redneck Riviera is a privately held lifestyle brand that celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with family and friends, Redneck Riviera is America’s “Work Hard, Play Hard” brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories. A percentage of every sale will go towards Folds of Honor, an organization whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. The event is open to active duty and retired military. For more information, call 615-310-5859.
United Way Kicks Off 5th Annual Stuff the Bus
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley has kicked off its fifth annual Stuff The Bus school supply drive. Stuff the Bus engages communities in helping at-risk youth get the tools they need to learn and succeed in school. Last year, 5,226 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed to all Title 1 schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties. Stuff The Bus benefits all 35 Title 1 elementary schools. The majority of school supplies are donated by corporate partners and companies wishing to participate should contact United Way at 706-327-3255, ext. 212. Community-wide collection dates will be 11 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Saturday, July 14 and Saturday, July 21 at the Walmart on Airport Thruway. Supplies will be collected until Thursday, July 19 at designated drop-off sites in the community, including Phenix City-Russell County Library, North Columbus Library and the United Way office.
Summer Basketball Camp
Head Vikings Basketball Coach Corry Black will lead a summer basketball camp for all local children who will be in grades 1-6 in 2018-2019. The camp will focus on basic skills and techniques. The cost is $60 per person and includes a camp t-shirt. The camp runs 9 a.m.-noon daily July 9-11 in the St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Gym, 2020 Kay Circle. The deadline to register to participate is June 28. Registration forms can be found online at www.BeAViking.com and are also available at the school’s main office.
2018 Southeast Trombone Symbosium
The Schwob School of Music will host the 2018 Southeast Trombone Symposium June 21-26 with guest artists Joe Alessi and Steve Lange. The symposium is held for one week each summer at CSU and involves exciting masterclasses for trombone musicians. There will be free, open to the public concerts at 8 p.m. each night June 22-25 at the RiverCenter.
Autism Support Group Meeting
The Autism Support Group Meeting will be held 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. June 26 at Piedmont Midtown Medical Conference Center, 710 Center St. Guest speaker will be Judge D’Antonio who will explain how to fill out guardianship paperwork without an attorney. Childcare will be provided. If you wish to reserve a slot, call 706-604-6333.
