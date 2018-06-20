Woman dies after vehicle runs off Psalmond Road

A Columbus woman is dead after the vehicle she was driving ran off Psalmond Road late Tuesday shortly after she left the ballfields at Northern Little League, authorities said.
Kristal Freiberg, 37, was pronounced dead at 9:34 p.m. in the emergency room at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Campus, said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Her body will be transported to the crime lab in Decatur on Thursday for an autopsy.
Bryan said there were no physical signs of trauma, cuts or other injuries to Freiberg.
She left the ballfields at about 8:43 p.m. and turned north on Psalmond Road. She traveled a short distance before the vehicle ran off the road at 6800 Psalmond Road and struck a tree on the right passenger’s side near Psalmond Court. She called friends at the ballfields and notified them about the crash. Friends found her unresponsive in the vehicle and immediately started cardio-pulmonary resuscitation.
She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Bryan said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and Freiberg was wearing her seat belt. The crash remains under investigation by the Motor Squad of the Columbus Police Department.
