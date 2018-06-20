Most of Government Center to reopen Monday as city considers gutting top floors

Three days after a busted water main flooded the Columbus Government Center, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Wednesday the tower will be closed the rest of this week but the ground through eight floors will re-open to employees and the public on Monday for normal business hours.
"We really turned the corner," Tomlinson said during a 5 p.m. news conference. "It's been fairly miraculous. We are not home free yet."
While the eight floors will reopen Monday, the mayor said it may take three, four months or six months before the ninth, 10th and 11th floors are reopened. More will be known about the damage after adjusters look at the building on Thursday. On the upper three floors, Tomlinson said it appears they will have to be gutted to the studs with new electrical and drywall to repair them.
Although the city has a $50,000 deductible in liability insurance, the damage may have exceeded that amount.
"We know it' s a major claim," she said. "It's going to be a claim of great magnitude. It’s going to have some zeros on it."
When entering the building , City Manager Isaiah Hugley said only two elevators on the west side of the tower will be available for employees and visitors. Elevators on the east side of the building will be reserved for city maintenance workers and ServPro removing water and moisture from the building. Elevators are being recalibrated so they will not go beyond the eighth floor.
John Hudgison, the city's director of Inspections and Codes, said the three floors requiring the most work cover more than 13,000 square feet each of space, totaling nearly 40,000 square feet.
Hudgison said the building is safe for employees and visitors. Columbus Fire & Safety checked the fire alarm system and only found two or three smoke detectors not working. They were all replaced.
"If something were to happen, we do have alarms to alert people to get out," he said.
Selective demolition already has started on the upper floors of the tower. There wasn't a lot of physical damage on the sixth, seventh and eighth floors but they were checked for water that may have migrated to those floors. A mechanical contractor checked the ducts to make sure there was no standing water in ducts.
Sheriff Donna Tompkins announced plans for Superior Court judges when employees return Monday.
Superior Court
- Judge Arthur Smith will hear civil cases in Chattahoochee County. Gil McBride will be in Marion County.
- Judge Maureen Gottfried will be in Harris County and Judge Ben Land's jury trial will be announced.
- Judge Ron Mullins will hold hearings on the plaza level of the Government Center in the old City Council Chambers as follows: 9:30 a.m. domestic hearings; 11 a.m. final adoptions hearings, 11:30 a.m. final step-parent adoption hearings; and 1:30 p.m. temporary protective hearings. Mullins will be located in the sheriff's office mobile command unit on Monday across from the Government Center on Ninth Street to sign temporary protective orders and other court papers.
Other courts
- Municipal Court: Judge Stephen Smith will hold criminal hearings at 9 a.m. in Juvenile Court in the East Wing ground floor of the Government Center.
- Juvenile Court: Judge Warner Kennon will hold preliminary hearings and protective hearings in the Juvenile Court at 2 p.m. (Regular scheduled time and place.) Juvenile Family Court Drug Court is canceled Monday.
- All jurors who have received subpoenas need to report to the ground floor of the jury room of the Government Center at 9 a.m.
- Adult Drug Court graduation will be 10:30 a.m. at Twelve Disciples Church, 3625 Youmans St., in Columbus.
- Recorder's Court will run as scheduled.
Residents who need to conduct business at the Government Center may refer to the Consolidated Government's website for the department where you need to conduct business for additional information and updates.
Comments