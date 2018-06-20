Toddler found in house soiled with feces and urine on walls, Columbus police say

Human feces and urine on the floor and walls, roaches running everywhere, a stench so overwhelming it made visitors vomit, and a 2-year-old girl in a soiled diaper, her hands smeared with waste, sitting feet away from a industrial fan with no grill over its spinning steel blades.
That’s the scene Officer Nathan Tooley described Wednesday in Columbus Recorder’s Court, as he recounted venturing into 4014 Sixth Ave. around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He was sent there to investigate a complaint from Barbara Coe, 57, who met him outside the house and told him she wanted to know how to evict her 34-year-old son, he said.
Learning she and son, Timothy Grantham, had not been involved in a physical altercation, Tooley asked to speak to Grantham, and Coe gave him permission to go into the house.
The temperature outside was in the 90s, and inside the unlighted house it felt 10 degrees hotter, Tooley told Judge Julius Hunter. The home had no air-conditioning, he said.
After the heat, the odor hit him, and he soon saw why, he said: The first room he entered was a cluttered living room where Coe apparently had been sleeping, as it had a twin-size bed. Feces were smeared on the floor, roaches scuttled about, and blankets with urine on them were piled in a corner, he said.
He turned to his right, walking down a hallway where he saw extension cords running into the house for power and feces smeared along the walls, and came to a bathroom in which the toilet was overflowing with more human waste, and the shower was infested with roaches, he said.
Two rear rooms were off the hallway, one a kitchen waist-high with clutter such as bicycles, paperwork and boxes that indicated hoarding behavior, Tooley said. In the refrigerator, he saw a loaf of bread and two molded slices left out, and he found two more loaves in the freezer, but no milk nor anything else to drink, he said.
In the adjacent bedroom with its door tied shut with a T-shirt, he found Grantham and a girlfriend asleep, he testified. On the floor in front of a TV he saw the 2-year-old girl in the soiled diaper, an overturned ashtray nearby, and the spinning fan a few feet away, he said.
The girl had feces on her hands, he said.
Coe told him she had been living there for six months, and just had the home’s water turned on about a month earlier, Tooley testified.
He called the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, which sent a caseworker who threw up because of the smell and had to hand Tooley her DFCS cellphone so he could go in and record the scene on video, he said. Another police officer called to the home also became nauseated and vomited, he said.
He told Hunter he learned the little girl’s mother was addicted to drugs, and had left the child in Grantham’s care when the girl was two months old. The child had not had any immunizations since she was a month old, he said.
DFCS took custody of the child, and Tooley took Grantham and Coe into custody, charging each with second-degree child cruelty, a felony, and misdemeanor reckless conduct.
Hunter found probable cause to send the case to Muscogee Superior Court, setting a bond of $10,000 on each child-cruelty count and $250 for each charge of reckless conduct.
