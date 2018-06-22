Suspect in fatal Historic District shooting surrenders to Columbus police

The suspect wanted in a fatal shooting Monday on Third Avenue in the Columbus Historic District has surrendered to police.
Demetrius Cortez Johnson was wanted in the death of 26-year-old Jermaine Williams, who died of a gunshot wound at Piedmont Columbus Regional after the 3:20 p.m. shooting outside 534 Third Ave., authorities said.
Accompanied by attorney J. Mark Shelnutt, Johnson, 27, surrendered to police Thursday night at the city’s Public Safety Center on 10th Street. His initial appearance in Recorder’s Court will be 8 a.m. Saturday, but his preliminary hearing then will be rescheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday, investigators said.
He is charged with murder, detectives said.
Police were called Monday to the 300 block of Sixth Street on a report of someone shot, and found Williams with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg, said Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.
The shooting was not random, said police Maj. J.D. Hawk: "It appears it was some kind of disturbance between individuals who knew each other," he said. "It was a disturbance that had been going on all day."
Anyone with more information on the shooting may call Cpl. Sherman Hayes at 706-225-4268 or email shayes@columbusga.org.
