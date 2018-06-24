Police detail nabs 3 suspects in sting aimed at pandering in south Columbus

Police went after the customers instead of the prostitutes this weekend, in a south Columbus sting operation arresting three suspects for “pandering,” or soliciting prostitution.
According to police reports, the Special Operations Unit ran a “pandering detail” on the south side of town Saturday, listing these arrests:
▪ Quamae Small, 19, charged with pandering, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, having a drug-related object and obstructing police; arrested at 7:23 p.m. at Torch Hill Road and Fort Benning Road.
▪ J.W. Prince Tobias, 33, charged with pandering; arrested at 10:38 p.m. at South Lumpkin Road and Wise Street.
▪ Darell Rutherford, 29, charged with pandering and having a drug-related object; arrested at midnight at Torch Hill Road and Fort Benning Road. This is how Georgia law defines pandering:
“A person commits the offense of pandering when he or she solicits a person to perform an act of prostitution in his or her own behalf or in behalf of a third person or when he or she knowingly assembles persons at a fixed place for the purpose of being solicited by others to perform an act of prostitution.”
The law says it’s a misdemeanor of a “high and aggravated nature,” and anyone convicted faces up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Tim Chitwood: 706-571-8508, @timchitwoodle
Comments