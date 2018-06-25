Looking for another safe place to walk? If so, here's an option in East Alabama
There's a new walking trail in the East Alabama community of Crawford. The paved, 1/4 mile asphalt track is next to the Dollar General store in Crawford. There are plans to add benches and fencing around the track, which is surrounded by Pecan trees.
A Wednesday night traffic stop has led to the Russell County Sheriff's Office locating a moonshine operation, 500 gallons of moonshine worth about $30,000, several weapons, and the seizure of $200,000 in vehicles , equipment and $4,378 in cash.
Columbus Technical College is hosting twenty-four kids with the Boys & Girls Club of the Chattahoochee Valley for a summer program exposing them to possible careers like law enforcement, automotive technology, and dental assisting & hygiene.
About 30 Members of Indivisible Columbus, Georgia rallied Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Broadway and 13th Street in downtown Columbus against the separation of immigrant children from their families at the United States border
Annie Jorgensen, Miss Georgia 2018, was presented Monday afternoon the keys to a 2018 Kia Stinger GT to use during her time as Miss Georgia. The Stinger GT has a 365 HP twin turbo and enough headroom to allow her to wear her crown while driving.
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson said Monday afternoon the busted pipe and resultant flooding of areas of the Columbus Government Center are related to the age of the building, and related structural issues.
A man was shot and killed outside of a residence on Third Avenue Monday afternoon in Columbus' Historic District, Columbus police Maj. J.D. Hawk said. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 500 block of Third Avenue.
The W.C. Bradley Company is repurposing a Columbus warehouse as a sound stage for film production. Columbus State University plans to move its Georgia Film Academy program there, expanding, with plans to provide more trained set production workers.
Hunter Katich recently won the top spot on the podium in Freestyle Kayaking at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado. He sharpens his skills on the Chattahoochee Whitewater Course, a quick fifteen minute drive from his Columbus, Georgia home.
The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley kicked off Thursday morning its fifth annual Stuff the Bus initiative, a school supply drive benefiting students in need at Title One elementary schools in Muscogee, Harris and Russell Counties.
Columbus State University's theatre department is producing "James and the Giant Peach". Performances are scheduled for June 14-16, 19-23, 26-30 at 10 a.m., and June 17, 24, and July 1 at 2 p.m. at CSU's Riverside Theatre Complex. Tickets are $5-10.
The Miss America organization recently announced it is dropping the swimsuit portion of the Miss America Pageant. This year's Miss Georgia Pageant still includes the swimsuit competition, but it's the last year contestants will compete in swimsuits.
The clouds opened up Tuesday afternoon, dropping heavy rain in the downtown Columbus area, partially flooding some roads for a short period. Here's time-lapse video of the rain falling on Third Avenue, near 14th Street.
Ashley Rodgers, the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen, was in Columbus for the Georgia On My Mind Day 2018. Rodgers travels Georgia spreading the word about watermelon and it's health benefits, and also encourages others to compete for the title.
Georgia on My Mind Day 2018 was a chance for Georgia's 12 visitor information centers to showcase tourism partners to visitors stopping by. In Columbus, we caught up with Historic Westville, The Rock Ranch, and the 2018 Miss Georgia Watermelon Queen.
Liberty Utilities hosted Wednesday the Columbus stop of the Clean Energy Roadshow. Organizers displayed several all-electric vehicles, including the BMW i3, a 2018 Nissan LEAF SV, and a Tesla Model 3. Here's a quick look at some of the technology.