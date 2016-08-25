Two downtown rail crossings closed for repairs

Norfolk Southern Railroad has closed two street crossings this week so its contractor can perform repairs and upgrades to the crossings, according to a release from the city.
The 10th Street crossing will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Fifth Avenue crossing will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Drivers detouring around the 10th Street closure should use Ninth Street or the 11th Street underpass, according to a release from the city.
Drivers detouring around the Fifth Avenue closure should use Veterans Parkway.
Both crossings will reopen when the repairs are completed.
During the closure, drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes or proceed with caution along the detour route. All questions regarding the closure should be directed to Doc Dorsey, Columbus traffic engineering manager, at ddorsey@columbusga.org or 706-225-3957.
Mike Owen: 706-571-8570, @mikeowenle
