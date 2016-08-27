Spotted at the Spencer High vs. Carver High Football game

Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com
Spotted at the Spencer High versus Carver High Football game Friday August 26, 2016 at Memorial Stadium
DarrellRoaden
photo@ledger-enquirer.com